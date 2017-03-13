Grant Opportunity for Aviation Students to Attend CHC Safety & Quality Summit

Dr. Peter Gardiner Grant Provides Financial Support Opportunity for Industry-Leading Safety Event

DALLAS, TX--(Marketwired - March 13, 2017) - For the seventh year in a row, the CHC Safety & Quality Summit, in collaboration with Dr. Scott Shappell and Dr. Doug Wiegmann, developers of the Human Factors Analysis and Classification System (HFACS), is providing aviation students from around the world with the opportunity to apply to attend the CHC Safety & Quality Summit at no charge.

Students interested in pursuing this opportunity can submit an application along with a 500-word essay related to the theme: "Can we truly manage all the risk? What if the barriers aren't as robust as they seem?" The application and detailed information can be found by visiting the event's website at www.chcsafetyqualitysummit.com. Applications are due by April 28, 2017.

Dr. Gardiner was instrumental in helping shape the CHC Safety & Quality Summit through his contributions as a speaker and session leader. The grant carrying his name offers students pursuing studying for careers in aviation the opportunity to access sessions and courses led by industry experts while also building their professional network across the industry.

The 2017 CHC Safety & Quality Summit will take place September 27-29 at the Gaylord Texan Resort and Conference Center in Grapevine, TX, near CHC's global headquarters. For additional information on the Summit and the Peter Gardiner grant, please visit www.chcsafetyqualitysummit.com.

About CHC

For 70 years, CHC Helicopter has provided safe, reliable, cost-effective helicopter service in some of the most remote and challenging environments around the world. With extensive experience transporting customers in the oil and gas industry, supporting search-and-rescue and EMS contracts, and providing maintenance, repair and overhaul services, our dedication to safety and reputation for quality and innovation help our customers reach beyond what they thought possible. Visit www.chcheli.com for information.

