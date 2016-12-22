Graves Garrett Attorney Tapped as General Counsel to Missouri Governor

KANSAS CITY, MO--(Marketwired - December 22, 2016) - Graves Garrett is pleased to announce that attorney Lucinda Luetkemeyer has been tapped by Governor-elect Eric Greitens to serve as the General Counsel of the Office of the Missouri Governor effective upon his inauguration on Jan. 9, 2017.

"We are excited to have Lucinda join the Governor's executive team, and we are confident in her ability to offer him valuable counsel as he leads the State of Missouri in a new direction," said Todd Graves, Partner at Graves Garrett. "The Governor-elect has a strong strategic outlook and brings a perspective unique to Jefferson City -- a view from outside the political establishment -- that will position him well to make a tremendous impact on our state. We are pleased to have Lucinda serve as counsel to the Governor-elect as he leads Missouri toward its best days to come."

Lucinda was selected to serve as the Governor's lead lawyer following Graves Garrett's involvement as outside general counsel to the Governor-elect's transition team.

As an attorney with Graves Garrett, Lucinda has gained extensive experience representing clients in a wide range of litigation, including complex commercial litigation, white collar criminal defense and government enforcement matters. She is also an active member of the firm's free speech and election law practice, where she counsels and represents clients on a range of political law issues, including state and federal campaign finance regulations and government ethics matters.

Lucinda has experience representing clients facing governmental investigations in state and federal court, particularly involving individuals facing investigations or charges from governmental entities including the U.S. Department of Justice and other state and federal agencies. She also advises corporations and political committees on governmental ethics laws and compliance with the Federal Election Campaign Act and related regulations, and she has experience in all stages of litigation, including managing discovery, taking depositions, drafting and arguing pre-trial motions, serving as trial counsel, and handling appeals.

Prior to joining private practice, Lucinda served as a law clerk to the Hon. Duane Benton in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit. She graduated first in her class from the University of Missouri School of Law, where she was Senior Lead Articles Editor for the Missouri Law Review and elected to the Order of the Coif. Before law school, Lucinda graduated summa cum laude from the University of Missouri with degrees in news-editorial journalism and political science.

She is a graduate of the Kansas City Metropolitan Bar Association's Ross T. Roberts Trial Academy and has been recognized as a "Rising Star" by Missouri & Kansas Super Lawyers.

A southwest Missouri native, Lucinda lives in Parkville, Missouri with her husband Tony.

