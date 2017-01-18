Graves Garrett Partner Todd Graves Elected as Missouri Republican Party Chairman

KANSAS CITY, MO--(Marketwired - January 18, 2017) - Graves Garrett is pleased to announce Partner Todd Graves has been elected Chairman of Missouri's Republican Party following a unanimous vote during the Missouri Republican State Committee meeting on Saturday, Jan. 7.

"I am humbled by the overwhelming support I received from the party to lead the organization under the new administration," Graves said. "I look forward to working with our colleagues to engage communities across the state -- both urban and rural -- as we continue to grow the party and increase the positive impact of our policies for all Missourians."

"I also want to congratulate Governor Eric Greitens, Attorney General Josh Hawley and all the Republicans who have been elected or re-elected to roles throughout the state," Graves said. "The party is strong, anchored by quality leaders who are committed to championing the best interests of all Missourians and leading the state to a prosperous new era."

As a former U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Missouri and twice-elected Platte County, Mo., Prosecutor, Graves brings an entire career of public service to bear in his new role, which is coupled by the experience he's gained in private practice as an attorney with Graves Garrett in Kansas City.

Graves also currently serves as President of the Pony Express Council of the Boy Scouts of America; as a member of the Board of Directors of the American Royal Association; and as a member of the Board of Directors for Herzog Contracting Corp. In addition, he is on the Board of Directors for Ballotpedia, an organization dedicated to building the Encyclopedia of American Politics, and is a founding board member of the Kansas City Missouri Police Foundation.

Graves succeeds John Hancock, who is stepping down as Chair of the Missouri Republican Party.

"John achieved many successes throughout his tenure, which were capped by unifying our party behind a new group of leaders who would receive historic support from Missourians throughout the state," Graves said. "I am honored to pick up the mantle and continue that leadership as we forge a new path -- both in Missouri and across the country."

Raised on a family farm near Tarkio, Mo. Todd has been married 25 years to his wife, Tracy. The couple has four children, and they reside on a 270-acre farm north of Kansas City that has been in the family since 1867. He earned his law degree and a master's degree in public administration from the University of Virginia and a bachelor's degree from the University of Missouri.

