Graybug Vision to Present at the 16th Annual Needham Healthcare Conference on April 4

REDWOOD CITY, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 4, 2017) - Graybug Vision, Inc., a venture-stage pharmaceutical company committed to developing potentially transformative therapies for ocular diseases including wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and glaucoma, said that Jeffrey L. Cleland, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present an update of company research and development at the Needham Healthcare Conference today at 2 pm in New York City. Dr. Cleland will discuss the company's upcoming Phase I/II clinical trial of its lead compound for wet AMD, GB-102, a multiple receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor dosed twice per year.

GB-102 consists of an approved receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, sunitinib malate, that is known to accumulate at high levels in the eye after oral dosing for cancer without reports of ocular toxicity. Oral dosing however leads to systemic side effects. Graybug Vision has incorporated sunitinib in its novel delivery system to allow a potential twice per year injection, dramatically reducing the current burden of treatment for patients and physicians. In addition, Graybug Vision has advanced its research program on novel glaucoma prodrugs that provide intraocular pressure lowering alone or potentially in combination with neuroprotection from single agents administered to the subconjunctiva twice per year.

Who: Jeffrey L. Cleland, PhD, Graybug Vision CEO

When: 2:00 pm, Tuesday, April 4, 2017

Where: The Westin Grand Central, New York City

About Graybug Vision

Graybug Vision is developing novel products for the treatment of people with ocular diseases. The company's proprietary injectable products are designed to enable less frequent administration and to reduce the burden of treatment for patients with ocular diseases. The company's lead product, GB-102, has the potential for twice per year injections to treat patients with neovascular (wet) AMD. Graybug Vision has developed a library of compounds to treat glaucoma, a leading cause of progressive, irreversible vision loss worldwide, by lowering intraocular pressure alone or in combination with neuroprotection when injected twice per year into the subconjunctiva. For more information, please visit www.graybug.com.