THOUSAND OAKS, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 21, 2017) - GrayMeta, a leading provider of professional media players and metadata solutions for content owners, today announced several powerful enhancements to the capabilities and user interface (UI) of the GrayMeta™ Platform. The GrayMeta Platform enables companies to easily connect, find and use assets securely in seconds -- to help solve big data and metadata challenges by building context and searchability from all digital assets, ultimately saving critical time and money.

Using the GrayMeta Platform, companies can quickly and easily find and use highly targeted content located in cloud storage and on-premises file systems in a single view, eliminating the need to build expensive and complex data stores.

The focus was to dramatically improve the user experience by providing ultra-quick search results while integrating Microsoft Cognitive Services and Computer Vision to deliver more accurate and relevant results by identifying faces, objects, and more - particularly within the video search experience.

The new UI includes:

Timeline based insights - Relevant metadata, speech-to-text, and on-screen text and object recognition scrolls in sync with video playback.

Facial recognition - The platform will recognize various faces in a video, revealing each instance of the face in a timeline view. Users can then quickly navigate to any point in the video where faces are recognized.

Logo detection - Logo detection now functions similarly to facial recognition, allowing users to track exactly when and where a logo appears in a video.

Adult content/nudity detection - For companies working to meet certain compliance requirements before distribution, the GrayMeta Platform can detect adult content and nudity in video. Represented on a timeline heat map, users can adjust the threshold based on different requirements.

Highlighted search words - Search words are highlighted in their original context -- this could be speech-to-text or OCR in video or within an email or Microsoft Word document.

"Our latest release has introduced intelligent data management on top of our already highly saleable microservices architecture to increase platform performance dramatically," says John Motz, GrayMeta's Chief Technology Officer. "Improving the speed and accuracy of existing workflows was the goal of this release. And in doing so, we were also able to dramatically improve the user experience around accessing and understanding digital assets across the enterprise." Motz and his team are effectively using deep customer empathy to produce intuitive solutions that are improving workflows and changing the way companies find and use their data.

"Businesses look to build efficiencies by leveraging the latest technologies," said Nagu Rangan, senior product marketing manager, Microsoft Azure at Microsoft Corp. "The GrayMeta Platform demonstrates how enriched metadata can be created using machine learning -- increasing productivity throughout existing workflows."

The launch of the new UI comes just before the NAB Show 2017, a 6-day tradeshow hosted by the National Association of Broadcasters in which broadcasters are given the opportunity to network with colleagues, explore new digital technologies, discuss innovative strategies and address important industry issues. The GrayMeta team will be attending this year's event in Las Vegas, NV, from April 24 to April 27 and is excited to showcase the updated platform. To get more details about the GrayMeta Platform prior to NAB Show 2017, attendees can visit the GrayMeta website (https://www.graymeta.com).

The GrayMeta Platform extracts embedded metadata from any file type across all file systems, databases and data feeds -- these can be in the cloud or on-premises -- then presents a simple interface in which users can search for a particular asset using keywords. Additionally, the platform can produce new metadata through its use of Cognitive Services and machine learning. This "ultra-index" now allows users to perform a deeper search with more accurate results.

Availability

The UI updates are available to GrayMeta Platform users today. No download is required.

About GrayMeta

GrayMeta is a forward-thinking data company that powers automated metadata collection and represents a new way of extracting metadata across the enterprise. The GrayMeta Platform offers the freedom to extract, store, update and add intelligence to metadata which expands search-ability across more applications, turning information into valuable data.