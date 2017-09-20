GrayMeta Partners with Levels Beyond to bring Artificial Intelligence Across Media Workflows

THOUSAND OAKS, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 20, 2017) - GrayMeta, a leading provider of professional media players and metadata solutions for content owners, and Levels Beyond, creators of the software platform Reach Engine which enables companies to create and curate video content in sync with media workflows, today announce that their services are fully integrated and able to deliver automated metadata extraction and creation. The partnership will enable content owners to adopt cutting-edge AI technology via GrayMeta Platform automation -- quickly creating comprehensive, searchable insights for content within Reach Engine.

"This partnership creates valuable insights that can be used across workflows, and we are extremely excited to be able to deliver this level of intelligent data to our customers," said Art Raymond, CEO of Levels Beyond. "Leveraging the power of AI to enable our customers to be more efficient and ultimately more profitable is how we are working to deliver a customer experience that exceeds expectation."

The GrayMeta Platform automatically extracts and creates intelligent metadata on almost any type of digital asset. By automating the identification of people, emotion, sentiment, logos, landmarks, objects, on-screen text, speech-to-text and background audio, insightful data of what is contained within an asset can easily be used to monetize assets like never before. In addition, with the ability to automatically analyze content for nudity and offensive language, content owners can become more efficient and profitable by streamlining workflows.

By combining the insights created by the GrayMeta Platform, Reach Engine is more powerful than ever. Content owners have access to information that can help to improve workflows and can use the intelligent data created by GrayMeta across the entire lifecycle.

"At GrayMeta, we're striving to deliver the most valuable and comprehensive dataset to our customers," said Tom Szabo, CEO at GrayMeta. "And, by utilizing the latest AI technologies to extract huge amounts of information via a single, unified platform, we are able to deliver exactly that -- and do it faster, more efficiently and more accurately. With this partnership, customers of Levels Beyond will be able to easily understand their content better than ever. We are delighted to complete our technology integration that will provide unprecedented value to customers."

About GrayMeta

GrayMeta™ dramatically improves efficiencies by automating the creation of metadata with an innovative approach to extracting rich metadata from digital assets across the enterprise. The GrayMeta Platform offers the freedom to extract, create, curate and store intelligent metadata -- making assets more searchable, across more applications and turning hidden data into actionable information. For more information about GrayMeta, please visit www.graymeta.com.

About Levels Beyond

Levels Beyond is the Denver-based company behind the software platform Reach Engine that allows companies to create and curate video content on new era tools and enable smart, secure and elastic cloud services in sync with media workflow. With Reach Engine, Levels Beyond has created an evolvable and customizable system serving more than 70 Tier One clients internationally. Levels Beyond partners with companies of all sizes to create innovative solutions that advance media businesses. Learn more at www.reachengine.com.