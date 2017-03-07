Great Eastern Energy Announces Launch of Ener-G Tracker

Web-based energy management tool now available to proactively monitor your energy budget and consumption in real-time

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Mar 7, 2017) - Great Eastern Energy (GEE), a licensed supplier of electricity, natural gas, and energy management solutions in the Northeast, today announced the launch of Ener-G Tracker, a web-based energy management tool enabling users to make smarter energy decisions. Ener-G Tracker allows users to digitally manage multiple accounts with various utilities within one centralized platform, providing them with detailed information including monthly usage, spending, and budgeting tools.

GEE's objective is to enhance their customer's experience by providing them with a 360° view their electricity and natural gas usage and expenses, especially when across multiple utility service areas. GEE encourages all businesses to take advantage of this powerful tool, which will help energy decision-makers monitor and control their costs while improving their long-term bottom line.

Features of the Ener-G Tracker include:

Web-Based Platform: Proactively monitor your energy budget and consumption in real-time

Proactively monitor your energy budget and consumption in real-time Organize, Understand & Reduce Your Energy Bills: Displays a consolidated record of multiple utility bills (not just energy) in one secure location

Displays a consolidated record of multiple utility bills (not just energy) in one secure location Monthly Breakdown: The platform includes a monthly breakdown of your invoices so you can see both your supply and delivery costs

The platform includes a monthly breakdown of your invoices so you can see both your supply and delivery costs Budget Wizard: Allows users to set a budget based on projected monthly usage

Allows users to set a budget based on projected monthly usage Email Alerts: Built-in intelligence proactively monitors your energy usage for you and will send email notifications if you begin to go outside of your budgeted usage and costs

Built-in intelligence proactively monitors your energy usage for you and will send email notifications if you begin to go outside of your budgeted usage and costs Plan Ahead: Incorporates data from 300+ weather stations and 30 years of historical data to give you an educated prediction of what your energy usage and costs should be for the upcoming year





"Ener-G Tracker was created in an effort to expand GEE's suite of products as well as provide something that will help our customers manage their utilities; especially since many of our customers manage multiple properties and businesses," said Matthew Lanfear, President and CEO at GEE. "It's an accessible customer portal that GEE hasn't offered before, and we're excited to bring it to the market."

For more information about the Ener-G Tracker or to request a demo, please visit www.greateasternenergy.com/energtracker/.

About Great Eastern Energy:

Great Eastern Energy (GEE) is a leading supplier of natural gas, electricity and renewable energy in the Northeast. Founded in 1996, we remain one of the longest standing energy service companies in the region. Our full-service energy solutions help businesses thrive by managing their energy usage and costs while increasing their overall bottom-line. Our mission is to provide transparent solutions and build trusting, long-term relationships by empowering our customers with the knowledge necessary to make better energy decisions. We are at the forefront of environmental sustainability and it is our goal to consistently promote positive energy behaviors to reduce consumption and carbon footprints. Follow Great Eastern Energy @GrtEastEnergy on Twitter and on LinkedIn. For more information, please visit our website: http://www.greateasternenergy.com/