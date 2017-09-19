Great Eastern Energy Further Expands Service Territory to Include the Entire State of New York

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Sep 19, 2017) - Great Eastern Energy (GEE), a licensed supplier of electricity, natural gas, and energy management solutions in the Northeast, is pleased to announce that they have further expanded their service territory in New York to include the Rochester Gas & Electric (RG&E) and Central Hudson Gas & Electric service areas for electricity and natural gas commodities. Business and residential customers in the RG&E and Central Hudson service areas are now able to benefit from GEE's suite of energy product and service offerings. With today's announcement, GEE is now available to customers in the entire state of New York. Earlier this summer GEE announced expansions into the upstate National Grid, National Fuel, and New York State Electric & Gas service areas.

"2017 has been a monumental year for Great Eastern Energy, one in which we accomplished great strides due to the effort and dedication of our team," said Matthew Lanfear, President and CEO at GEE. "I'm proud to have a team of such hard working people who are so eager to make the new market entries possible for our company. It exemplifies why Allan Brenner, co-founder of GEE, and I consider the people who work for our company not just a team, but a family who truly exemplify our mission, values, and culture."

GEE's full-service suite of energy solutions help businesses and property owners thrive by managing their energy costs and increasing their bottom-line with products like the Ener-G Tracker, a web-based energy management tool, and services like their LED Retrofitting program. With 20 years of experience serving customers of all sizes in New York, New Jersey, and Massachusetts, GEE has proven itself as one of the longest standing and trusted energy partner in the region.

Great Eastern Energy (GEE) is a leading supplier of natural gas, electricity and renewable energy in the Northeast. Founded in 1996, we remain one of the longest standing energy service companies in the region. Our full-service energy solutions help businesses thrive by managing their energy usage and costs while increasing their overall bottom-line. Our mission is to provide transparent solutions and build trusting, long-term relationships by empowering our customers with the knowledge necessary to make better energy decisions. We are at the forefront of environmental sustainability and it is our goal to consistently promote positive energy behaviors to reduce consumption and carbon footprints. Follow Great Eastern Energy @GrtEastEnergy on Twitter and on LinkedIn. For more information, please visit our website: www.greateasternenergy.com/