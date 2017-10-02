Great Lakes Graphite Announces its Results for the Third Quarter of 2017

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Oct. 2, 2017) - Great Lakes Graphite Inc. ("GLK" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:GLK) (OTC PINK:GLKIF) (FRANKFURT:8GL) announces hereby its results for the third quarter 2017 ending on July 31, 2017.

The Corporation generated revenues of $34,301 during the third quarter ended July 31, 2017 (the "3rd Quarter 2017") compared to $33,959 as at July 31, 2016, which represents a similar sales volume. For the nine month period ending on July 31, 2017, total sales were $284,162 compared to $33,959 for the same period in 2016, being an increase of approximately 736%.

The Corporation recorded an operating loss of $435,905 during the 3rd Quarter 2017 compared to an operating loss of $721,882 for the 3rd Quarter of 2016. For the nine month period ending on July 31, 2017, the Corporation recorded an operating loss of $1,613,722 compared to an operating loss of $1,829,186 for the nine month period ended July 31, 2016.

The common shares of Great Lakes Graphite Inc. are listed for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange.

Director Resignation

The Company further announced that Mr. Thomas Ukolowicz has resigned from the Board of Directors, effective September 25, 2017. The Board of Directors would like to take this opportunity to thank Mr. Ukolowicz for his service to the Board and to the Company and wishes him all the best in his future endeavours.

About Great Lakes Graphite: Great Lakes Graphite is a Clean Technology Minerals Processing Company supplying customers with innovative, high quality value-added carbon products.

There is no significant graphite production in North America now. As pricing and demand continue to rise, Great Lakes Graphite is one of the first new domestic suppliers to a growing regional customer base. We continually work to deliver products of the best quality with outstanding customer service.

The Company is party to an agreement for long-term supply of high quality natural graphite concentrate from Brazil (see news release dated 03/23/15). Great Lakes Graphite is presently working with an established US-based processor for toll micronization services. The Company has partnered with Ashland Advanced Materials for commercial-scale purification operations at Ashland's 110,000 square foot purification facility located in Niagara, New York.

Through our partner relationships, Great Lakes Graphite began selling micronized synthetic graphite beginning in 2016 and now supplies micronized and high purity micronized natural flake graphite products to a growing customer base.

Further information regarding Great Lakes can be found on the Company's website at: www.GreatLakesGraphite.com.

Great Lakes Graphite trades with symbol GLK on the TSX Venture Exchange and currently has 125,656,830 shares outstanding.

