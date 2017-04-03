Great Lakes Graphite Announces Warrant Extension

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 3, 2017) - Great Lakes Graphite Inc. ("GLK" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:GLK)(OTC PINK:GLKIF)(FRANKFURT:8GL) today announces that the Company has applied for approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") to extend the expiry date of an aggregate of 14,389,255 common share purchase warrants issued to subscribers (the "Subscriber Warrants") pursuant to the Company's private placement financing, which closed on April 14, 2015.

The expiry dates of 14,389,255 Subscriber Warrants issued pursuant to the private placement have been extended from April 10, 2017 until April 10, 2019.

During the extension period, the Warrants will be subject to an acceleration provision that states if, at any time, the Company's common shares have a closing price on the Exchange at or above a price of $0.14 per share for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, the Company may give notice by news release that expiration of the warrants will be accelerated to 21 days from the date of providing such notice.

The exercise price of $0.10 and all other terms of the Subscriber Warrants and Subscriber Flow-Through Warrants remain unchanged for the extended exercise period. The extension is subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Great Lakes Graphite: Great Lakes Graphite is an industrial minerals processing company working to supply customers with innovative, high quality value-added carbon products.

There is no significant graphite production in North America now. As pricing and demand continue to rise, Great Lakes Graphite is one of the first new domestic suppliers to a growing regional customer base. We continually work to deliver products of the best quality with outstanding customer service.

The Company is party to an agreement for shared use of a portion of an industrial facility located in Matheson, Ontario owned by Northfil Resources Limited, as well as for supply of high quality natural graphite concentrate (see news release dated 03/23/15), which have positioned Great Lakes Graphite to become an emerging domestic manufacturer and supplier of micronized products to a growing regional customer base.

Further information regarding Great Lakes can be found on the Company's website at: www.GreatLakesGraphite.com.

Great Lakes Graphite trades with symbol GLK on the TSX Venture Exchange and currently has 123,444,330 shares outstanding.

