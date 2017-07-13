Great Lakes Graphite and NanoSpire Launch Product Development Effort to Target Advanced Materials Markets with High Value Carbon Products

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - July 13, 2017) - Great Lakes Graphite Inc. ("GLK" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:GLK)(OTC PINK:GLKIF)(FRANKFURT:8GL) is pleased to announce that the Company has initiated a joint product development effort with NanoSpire, Inc. of Portland, Maine to target advanced materials markets with a variety of high value carbon products. NanoSpire has developed the next generation of particle sizing technology based on its patented technology which harnesses cavitation microjets to resize virtually any material into particles as small as a few nanometers.

Great Lakes Graphite CEO Paul Gorman said, "We believe there are a number of competitive advantages that accrue to us through this partnership. NanoSpire's unique technology holds the potential to deliver greater process accuracies and efficiencies as well as innovating entirely new products. We believe there will be tremendous value in the ability to consistently produce high quality carbon materials in volume, within a tight size range at the nanometer scale."

NanoSpire, Inc. is an IP holding company founded in January 2002, to commercialize a new generation of cavitation reentrant jet-based tools and processes. Mark LeClair and Serge Lebid, the principals at NanoSpire, have been presented at numerous nanotechnology conferences. NanoSpire won the prestigious Innovation Technology Award at the Nanotech 2003 + Future Conference in Tokyo. NanoSpire's business and technology focus is the harnessing of high speed liquid cavitation reentrant microjets. NanoSpire Founder and CEO Mark LeClair commended on the collaborative effort by stating, "We believe that our technology has the potential to deliver significant process efficiencies and expand the product development boundaries with new and greatly expanded sizing capability. We look forward to working closely with Great Lakes Graphite in a strong partnership that will engender substantial mutual benefits."

About Great Lakes Graphite Inc.: Great Lakes Graphite is an industrial minerals processing company supplying customers with innovative, high quality value-added carbon products.

There is no significant graphite production in North America now. As pricing and demand continue to rise, Great Lakes Graphite is one of the first new domestic suppliers to a growing regional customer base. We continually work to deliver products of the best quality with outstanding customer service.

The Company is party to an agreement for long-term supply of high quality natural graphite concentrate from Brazil (see news release dated 03/23/15). Great Lakes Graphite is presently working with an established US-based processor for toll micronization services. The Company has partnered with Ashland Advanced Materials for commercial-scale purification operations at Ashland's 110,000 square foot purification facility located in Niagara, New York.

Through our partner relationships, Great Lakes Graphite began selling micronized synthetic graphite beginning in 2016 and now supplies micronized and high purity micronized natural flake graphite products to a growing customer base.

Further information regarding Great Lakes can be found on the Company's website at www.GreatLakesGraphite.com.

Great Lakes Graphite trades with symbol GLK on the TSX Venture Exchange and currently has 125,656,830 shares outstanding.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Information: Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward looking information" which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward looking information. When used in this press release, such forward looking information may use such words as "may'', "will'', "expect'', "believe'', "plan'' and other similar terminology. Forward looking information is provided for the purpose of presenting information about management's current expectations relating to the future events and the operating performance of the Company, and readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The forward looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the ability of the Company to fulfill the orders and future orders, regulatory requirements, general economic, market or business conditions and future developments in the sectors of the economy in which the business of Great Lakes operates. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Please see the Company's financial statements, MD&A and other documents available on www.sedar.com, for a more detailed description of the risk factors. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward looking information, whether a result of new information, future results or otherwise, except as required by law.