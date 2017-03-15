Great Lakes Graphite Places Purchase Order for 2,320 Tonnes of Graphite from Its Brazil Supplier

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 15, 2017) - Great Lakes Graphite Inc. ("GLK" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:GLK)(OTC PINK:GLKIF)(FRANKFURT:8GL) today announces that the company has placed a purchase order for 2,320 metric tonnes of graphite with DNI Metals Inc. ("DNI") The purchase order specifies a shipping schedule for the material from July through December of this year, with the exception of one container load of twenty tonnes that was shipped in late February.

The order has been placed following a visit in February by Great Lakes and DNI with the supplier of the material at their mine site in Brazil. Great Lakes Graphite Chief Executive Officer Paul Gorman commented, "Locking in a schedule for this year provides assurances on both sides that are required to operate our respective businesses. Great Lakes is assured of the supply that is required for this year and DNI Metals is able to provide assurances to the supplier that enable them to formulate a production schedule. We are fortunate to have access to this particular source of high quality material and equally as important that it is comes from an extremely competent, experienced and customer and quality-focused supplier."

Brazil Trip Solidifies Supply Chain Relationships

Great Lakes Graphite traveled to Brazil in February this year to visit the graphite producer who supplies the flake graphite concentrate under the previously announced agreement. The trip provided the opportunity to see the production operations first hand and to speak with the personnel who have responsibility for operations and production.

The graphite concentrate product supplied under the terms of the agreement is a -100 mesh graphite concentrate with an average purity of 96%+. The material will be micronized to standard sizes offered by Great Lakes of 45 microns, 20 microns, 10 microns to a minimum of 5 microns. Specific particle sizes or particle size blends can be manufactured to customer specifications.

Micronized graphite is purified for applications that have the most demanding purity requirements. High technology applications requiring ultra high purity graphite include electric vehicles, energy storage, power generation and biotechnology. Great Lakes Graphite is able to achieve purity levels with the Brazilian graphite of over 99.99% using thermal purification methods at a commercial scale.

Great Lakes Graphite is pleased to be working on this critical supply relationship with DNI Metals, who will continue to handle the logistics and brokering of the material from Brazil to North America.

About Great Lakes Graphite: Great Lakes Graphite Inc. is an industrial minerals company focused on bringing value-added carbon products to a well-defined market.

The Company is party to an agreement for shared use of a portion of an industrial facility located in Matheson, Ontario owned by Northfil Resources Limited, as well as for supply of high quality natural graphite concentrate (see news release dated 03/23/15), which have positioned Great Lakes Graphite to become an emerging domestic manufacturer and supplier of micronized products to a growing regional customer base where pricing and demand continue to rise.

Further information regarding Great Lakes can be found on the Company's website at: www.GreatLakesGraphite.com.

Great Lakes Graphite trades with symbol GLK on the TSX Venture Exchange and currently has 123,444,330 shares outstanding.

