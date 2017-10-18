'Great people are what make our libraries great': Peterborough library workers celebrate Library Week

PETERBOROUGH, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Oct. 18, 2017) - Public library workers in Peterborough, members of Local 1833 of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE 1833), and their supporters, are celebrating Ontario Public Library Week with a message that, in addition to having great patrons, great libraries depend on great workers.

"We're very proud of the relationship we have developed with our patrons in the community," said CUPE Acting President Jonathan Miller.

Earlier in the day, library workers handed out buttons, postcards and other items at the Peterborough Public Library to commemorate Public Library Week, which began October 15 and runs until October 21.

Since 1985, Public Library Week has highlighted the vital contributions that public libraries make towards enhancing the quality of life for residents in the communities they serve. Across the province, CUPE library workers are marking the week with celebrations scheduled in 12 different communities.

Public Library Week is also an important opportunity to raise awareness about the importance of ensuring libraries and library workers have the resources and tools to serve their communities, while providing important services and good jobs, said CUPE Ontario Library Committee Chair Maureen O'Reilly.

"Libraries are a vital thread in the fabric of our communities. They help make our neighbourhoods great places in which to live. However, the key ingredient to a great library is great people, which is why it is so important to take a moment to pay tribute to all the great library workers across Ontario," she said.