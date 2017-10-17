NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Oct 17, 2017) - Justworks, the easy-to-use payroll, benefits and HR support solution for small businesses, has been named one of the 2017 Best Small & Medium Workplaces by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE.

This ranking considered 74,000 surveys from employees at hundreds of businesses in all sectors of the economy. Justworks earned a spot on this list based on co-workers' assessment of the camaraderie, leadership, fairness, rewards and career opportunities enjoyed by all in their workplace. Justworks ranked No. 58 among the winning medium-sized organizations.

"Our mission at Justworks is to make it easier for entrepreneurs to build their businesses, and we believe a key part of any strong business is its culture," said Isaac Oates, founder and CEO of Justworks. "Justworks' own culture is built on core values of compassion, openness, grit, integrity and simplicity, and consistently reinforcing these values not only helps us to develop as a workplace; it helps us to flourish as an organization. We're proud to be recognized once again as a great workplace and to continue on our mission of fostering great work cultures within both our business and our customers' businesses."

Outstanding small and mid-sized employers -- as identified by their employees -- are substantially more likely to report work experiences linked to retention, innovation and good customer service, according to research by Great Place to Work. The winning organizations also are more likely than their peers to maintain a healthy organizational culture as they grow larger and more complex.

"The Best Small & Medium workplaces are laying the groundwork for future success by building trust, cooperation and leadership credibility. All of these enhance business performance and create a positive environment for doing business," said Michael Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work.

The Best Small & Medium Workplaces is one of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE based on research into employee feedback from Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. Justworks also was ranked as a Best Workplace for Medium Workplaces in 2016 by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE.

