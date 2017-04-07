WEST JORDAN, UT--(Marketwired - April 07, 2017) - Mountain America Credit Union has been named one of the Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance by Great Place to Work and Fortune.

Mountain America ranked 19th on the list, which was based on surveys from more than 62,000 people working at leading financial firms.

"We understand and value the relationship between our reputation as a top credit union and a top workplace," says Chief Executive Officer and President Sterling Nielsen. "When you honor and value your employees by providing a stellar workplace experience, it reflects in the quality of service they provide to each other and our members. This is one of the key ingredients to our success."

Employees at the winning organizations report high levels of trust in their management, as well as camaraderie and pride in what they do. An impressive 98 percent of these employees say they enjoy a psychologically healthy workplace, with a similar percentage describing their organizations as friendly.

Team members at the Best Workplaces also hold their company in high regard for how they give back to the community and the level playing field they create for employees to advance. This contributes to stronger loyalty among co-workers, as well as more revenue growth compared to companies that didn't make the list.

"Colleagues say their leaders at the Best Workplaces are consistent in their ethics and take an earnest interest in their teams' feedback when making decisions. This reflects the high level of integrity customers expect from a business entrusted with their money," said Great Place to Work Executive Vice President Kim Peters.

The Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance is one of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work and Fortune based on employee survey feedback from Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. To see the schedule for all Great Place to Work Best Workplaces lists and more information on how to apply, visit Great Place to Work's website.

About Mountain America Credit Union

Mountain America Credit Union has more than $6.4 billion in assets and serves more than 650,000 members, wherever they are, through online and mobile banking, in 86 branches across five states and with access to more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs and 5,000 shared-branching locations nationwide. With roots dating back to the 1930s, Mountain America offers a variety of financial products and services for consumers and businesses, including savings accounts, auto loans, checking accounts, mortgage loans, business checking, student loans, SBA loans and retirement options. Visit www.macu.com for more information.

About The Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance

The Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance rankings are based on feedback from 62,450 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified organizations in these sectors. Employees completed an anonymous Trust Index© survey, answering questions about how frequently they experience the building blocks of a great workplace. Employees rated leadership strength and integrity, pride in their work and organization, opportunities for professional growth and support for work-life balance, among other factors. Results from the survey are highly reliable, having a 95 percent confidence level and a margin of error of 5 percent or less.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, including Best Workplaces lists and workplace reviews, Great Place to Work provides the benchmarks, framework and expertise needed to create, sustain and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. In the United States, Great Place to Work produces the annual Fortune "100 Best Companies to Work For®" and a series of Great Place to Work Best Workplaces lists, including lists for Millennials, Women, Diversity, Small and Medium Companies and over a half dozen different industries.

Follow Great Place to Work online at www.greatplacetowork.com and on Twitter at @GPTW_US. When sharing on social media about the 2017 Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance, please use the hashtag: #bestworkplaces.

