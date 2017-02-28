Upgrade Dispenser and Payment Technologies

GREENBORO, NC--(Marketwired - February 28, 2017) - Gilbarco Veeder-Root and Patriot Capital have announced a financing program for Gilbarco Encore® 700 S fuel dispensers. The program provides rates starting at 1.9% for convenience-store operators who wish to upgrade their dispenser and payment technologies using Gilbarco products.

C-stores will benefit from Encore 700 S financing rates of 1.9% on a 24-month, equipment-financing term. Low-financing rates are also available on 36-month (3.9%) and 60-month (4.9%) terms for the Encore 700 S series dispensers.

"Gilbarco's customers are looking for ways to improve their customers' experience, while also growing their sales at the gas pump and in-store. With EMV pump-payment upgrades well underway, this program provides C-Stores an opportunity to enable better payment security for their customers and also to improve their consumers' fueling experience and drive more traffic to their sites and inside the store," said Mark Williams, Vice President of Marketing, North America for Gilbarco.

Gaining financing approval for the Encore 700 S is easy using Patriot Capital's hassle-free, online application.

"Convenience store owners value the ability to match their cash flow with their sales and profits. Gilbarco, by enabling attractive, low-interest rates, helps retailers upgrade their gas pumps and their customers' experience at their site," said Chris Santy, President, Patriot Capital. "With many retailers implementing EMV at the pump in the near future, continued market interest-rate increases expected in the near future, and consumers looking to be entertained with media at the gas pump, the time to upgrade has never been better."

This program is available for orders received by November 15, 2017. Retailers using this program to upgrade their gas pumps may obtain additional financing for related costs such as installation from Patriot Capital at current market rates.

For additional information and program terms and conditions, please contact your local Gilbarco Authorized Distributor or Patriot Capital Regional Manager.

About Gilbarco Veeder-Root

Gilbarco Veeder-Root is the worldwide technology leader for retail and commercial fueling operations. They offer the broadest range of integrated solutions from the forecourt to the convenience store and head office. For almost 150 years, Gilbarco has earned the trust of its customers by providing long-term partnership, uncompromising support and proven reliability. Major product lines include: fuel dispensers, pump media, point of sale systems, payment systems, tank gauges, software development and integration, fleet management systems, and nozzles.

About Patriot Capital

Patriot Capital, a division of State Bank and Trust Company, specializes in enabling entrepreneurs to succeed by providing hassle free equipment financing to retailers in the convenience store and commercial fueling industry and other retail and manufacturing industries. Patriot has been recognized as Best in U.S. by the PMAA, Petroleum Marketers Association of America.

Patriot Capital is the leading provider of capital equipment financing and leasing to NACS (National Association of Convenience Stores), PMAA and SIGMA (Society of Independent Gasoline Marketers of America) members. State Bank is a Member FDIC.

For additional information, please visit www.patriotcapitalfinance.com. Patriot Capital is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Follow Patriot Capital on Twitter @PatriotCapital

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/2/27/11G131492/Images/31076906254_0cbe42b715_o-0a388487489bbb1c8cca6516be1c44c9.jpg