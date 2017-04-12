GreatCall Named a 50+ Innovation Leader

Inaugural initiative of AARP and MedCity News showcases companies and people delivering cutting-edge healthcare solutions for the 50+ market

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 12, 2017) - GreatCall today announced it has been recognized as one of the healthcare industry's 50+ Innovation Leaders, an AARP initiative administered by MedCity News to recognize entrepreneurs, companies and ideas behind innovative new products and services for Americans aged 50 and older.

"We're honored to be recognized for our commitment to supporting active aging," said David Inns, CEO of GreatCall. "Building a deep understanding of our customers and their needs over the past 10 years has allowed us to create a portfolio of connected health services and products that truly supports independence."

GreatCall's suite of connected health products and services includes: Jitterbug Smart, Jitterbug Flip, Lively Mobile, Lively Wearable as well as 5Star Urgent Response, GreatCall Link, fall detection and telehealth services.

"AARP works to empower people to choose how they live as they age," said Jeffrey Makowka, AARP's director of market innovation. "We are pleased to join MedCity News in showcasing entrepreneurs who are driving change and improvements in the healthcare industry for the more than 100 million Americans aged 50 and older. We congratulate the remarkable winners who have been recognized by their peers for their innovation leadership."

In late 2016, MedCity News and AARP issued a call for nominations for entrepreneurs, investors, companies and nonprofit collaborations. Determined by a reader vote, the winners include leaders and companies offering healthcare delivery, medication management and smart wearables.

The winners of the inaugural 50+ Innovation Leaders program were revealed during the AARP Innovation@50+ Live Pitch event by representatives of MedCity News and AARP. The full list of winners can be seen at medcitynews.com/50-plus-innovation-leaders/.

About GreatCall

GreatCall is the leader in connected health for active aging. With health and safety solutions for older adults and their family caregivers, GreatCall's innovative suite of easy-to-use mobile products and award-winning approach to customer care helps aging consumers live more independent lives. Products and services include: Lively Mobile, Jitterbug Flip, Jitterbug Smart, Lively Wearable, Healthsense, Dashboard, HealthNotes and health, safety and wellness apps Urgent Care, GreatCall Link, MedCoach and 5Star Urgent Response Service. GreatCall's products and services are sold nationwide at leading retailers as well as direct to consumers at 1-800-296-4993 and online at GreatCall.com. GreatCall is headquartered in San Diego, CA. To learn more, please visit www.GreatCall.com. This news release and other corporate assets are available at www.greatcall.com/newsroom or follow our news on Twitter @GreatCallinc and on Facebook at Facebook.com/greatcall.

About AARP

AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering Americans 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With nearly 38 million members and offices in every state, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, AARP works to strengthen communities and advocate for what matters most to families with a focus on health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also works for individuals in the marketplace by sparking new solutions and allowing carefully chosen, high-quality products and services to carry the AARP name. As a trusted source for news and information, AARP produces the world's largest circulation publications, AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org or follow @AARP and @AARPadvocates on social media.

About MedCity News

MedCityNews is the leading online news source for the business of innovation in healthcare. We offer insight into what's next and what matters with a mix of breaking news and analysis on startups and established industry leaders, personalities, policies and the most important deals. Learn more at www.medcitynews.com or follow @medcitynews on social media.