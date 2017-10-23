Greater Hudson Bank Announces Promotion of Damiane Doyle to Senior Vice President

BARDONIA, NY--(Marketwired - October 23, 2017) - Greater Hudson Bank, ("the Bank") ( OTCQX : GHDS) is pleased to announce the promotion of Damiane Doyle to Senior Vice President. Ms. Doyle has over 20 years of banking industry experience and has been with the Bank since 2013 serving as a Commercial Loan Officer.

"Over the past four years, Damiane, through her hard work and commitment, has built an impressive commercial loan portfolio," said Lynne Allan, Chief Operating Officer at Greater Hudson Bank. "In addition, she has been instrumental in the training and development of portfolio managers and a valuable resource for all employees throughout the Bank."

This summer, Damiane assumed the role of Senior Managing Director for the Orange County team. While overseeing and supporting her staff, she continued to assist and work with employees throughout the Bank in various training and project endeavors.

"I am incredibly humbled and proud to accept this promotion to Senior Vice President," said Damiane. "I look forward to continuing to deliver unparalleled service to our clients in my new role at Greater Hudson Bank."

Ms. Doyle graduated from Mount Saint Mary College with a bachelor's degree in business administration and attended America's Community Banker's National School of Banking from 2006-2008. She also earned a certification from New York State Banker's Commercial Lending School.

Greater Hudson Bank, founded in 2002, is a premier NY community bank which specializes in providing customized banking services, SBA loans, commercial mortgages, and business lines of credit to Hudson Valley-based businesses, non-profits, and municipal agencies. The Bank is chartered by the New York State Department of Financial Services and its deposits are insured by the FDIC. As evidence of the Bank's financial strength, Greater Hudson Bank has been recognized with a superior rating by the country's leading independent bank rating and research firm, BauerFinancial, Inc. Further information can be found on the Bank's website at GreaterHudsonBank.com or by calling 844-GREAT-11.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/10/19/11G146735/Images/Damaine_Doyle-Headshot-eb1f63bb2c83806984e61fd01f7c72d0.jpg