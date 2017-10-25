Greater Hudson Bank Welcomes New Commercial Relationship Manager, DeWayne Haygood

BARDONIA, NY--(Marketwired - October 25, 2017) - Greater Hudson Bank, ("the Bank") ( OTCQX : GHDS) is pleased to announce the recent addition of DeWayne Haygood as Vice President, Commercial Relationship Manager. Mr. Haygood has over 17 years of experience in sourcing commercial loans and working with commercial clients. As a Commercial Relationship Manager at Greater Hudson Bank, he will support the Orange County team in winning new business and providing exceptional service to existing clients.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome DeWayne Haygood to Greater Hudson Bank," said Damiane Doyle, Senior Managing Director for the Orange County market. "His extensive experience in Hudson Valley-based commercial lending makes him uniquely qualified for this position and will be a valuable asset for the Bank in its mission to provide clients with exceptional service."

Mr. Haygood joins Greater Hudson Bank on the heels of his most recent stop at Jeff Bank, where he actively developed and managed the growth of the commercial loan portfolio and deposit base within the greater Orange and Pike County markets. Prior to Jeff Bank, DeWayne spent time at Orange County Trust and Catskill Hudson Bank, as well as the United States Air Force, where he was responsible for providing supervision and leadership to military personnel in the Financial Analysis Office.

"I am thrilled to be joining the Orange County team at Greater Hudson Bank," said DeWayne. "My years of experience in commercial banking will help Greater Hudson Bank continue on its impressive growth path. The Bank prides itself on its attention to detail and dedication to client-focused, old-fashioned service, a philosophy that I am excited to be a part of and stand behind."

DeWayne Haygood holds a B.S. in Business and Management from the University of Maryland. In addition, he is currently pursuing a Masters of Business Administration from Southern New Hampshire University. DeWayne is also co-chair of the Community Impact Council for the United Way of Dutchess County/Orange County Region. Mr. Haygood currently resides in Milford, PA with his wife and daughter.

Greater Hudson Bank, founded in 2002, is a premier NY community bank which specializes in providing customized banking services, SBA loans, commercial mortgages, and business lines of credit to Hudson Valley-based businesses, non-profits, and municipal agencies. The Bank is chartered by the New York State Department of Financial Services and its deposits are insured by the FDIC. As evidence of the Bank's financial strength, Greater Hudson Bank has been recognized with a superior rating by the country's leading independent bank rating and research firm, BauerFinancial, Inc. Further information can be found on the Bank's website at GreaterHudsonBank.com or by calling 844-GREAT-11.

