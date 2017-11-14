Green Brick Partners Announces Hiring of Summer Loveland as Chief Accounting Officer

PLANO, TX--(Marketwired - November 14, 2017) - Green Brick Partners, Inc. ( NASDAQ : GRBK) ("Green Brick") is pleased to announce that Ms. Summer Loveland has been hired as Chief Accounting Officer. Ms. Loveland previously served as Chief Financial Officer of the Dallas Police and Fire Pension System since November 2013. Previously, Ms. Loveland served as a Senior Manager in the audit practice of KPMG, a worldwide public accounting firm, for 14 years where she managed engagements including large accelerated public filers.

"As Green Brick has more than doubled our home building revenues over the last three years, we require Summer's leadership to sponsor our move toward companywide systems standardization of accounting and operational processes," said Jim Brickman, CEO of Green Brick Partners. "We are excited to bring Summer into the organization where her experience in collaboration and training can lead us to superior performance."

Ms. Loveland will be responsible for accounting administration, systems integration and treasury functions for Green Brick's corporate operations.

