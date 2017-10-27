Green Brick Partners Announces Promotion of Jed Dolson as President of Texas Region

PLANO, TX--(Marketwired - October 27, 2017) - Green Brick Partners, Inc. ( NASDAQ : GRBK) ("Green Brick") is pleased to announce that Mr. Jed Dolson has been promoted to President, Texas Region. Mr. Dolson previously served as Head of Land Acquisition & Development since September 2013. Prior to his position at Green Brick, Mr. Dolson served as a managing member of Pecos One LLC, a consulting firm Mr. Dolson owned that exclusively provided development management services for all Green Brick Partners' Texas projects since 2009.

"Jed has made Green Brick's lot pipeline one of the best in the country working with our builders, large land owners, and nationally recognized mixed-use commercial developers like Rosewood Development and KDC," said Jim Brickman, CEO of Green Brick Partners. "We are excited to expand his role to manage all of our Texas land development and builder operations."

Mr. Dolson will now also oversee Green Brick's majority ownership positions in Centre Living Homes, CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, and Southgate Homes, which in aggregate is expected to produce up to 800 closings in 2018.

About Green Brick Partners:

Green Brick Partners, Inc. ( NASDAQ : GRBK) is a uniquely structured company that combines residential land development and homebuilding. The Company acquires and develops land, provides land and construction financing to its controlled builders and participates in the profits of its controlled builders. Green Brick owns a controlling interest in four homebuilding companies in Dallas, Texas (CB JENI Homes DFW LLC, Normandy Homes (a division of CB JENI), Southgate Homes DFW LLC, and Centre Living Homes, LLC), as well as a leading homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group of Georgia, L.L.C.). Green Brick also owns a non-controlling interest in Challenger Homes in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The Company is engaged in all aspects of the homebuilding process, including land acquisition and the development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing and sales and the creation of brand images at its residential neighborhoods and master planned communities. For more information about Green Brick Partners, Inc.'s homebuilding partners go to https://greenbrickpartners.com/team-builders/.

