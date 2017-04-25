Green Brick Partners, Inc. Announces Dates for 10-Q Filing and Earnings Call

PLANO, TX--(Marketwired - April 25, 2017) - Green Brick Partners, Inc. ( NASDAQ : GRBK) (the "Company" or "Green Brick") announced that the Company will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017, after the market closes on Monday, May 8, 2017. Jim Brickman, Green Brick's CEO, will host an earnings conference call to discuss its first quarter results at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, May 9, 2017. The call can be accessed via the following dial-in:

Green Brick is a uniquely structured company that combines residential land development and homebuilding. The Company acquires and develops land, provides land and construction financing to its controlled builders, and participates in the profits of its controlled builders. The Company owns a controlling interest in four homebuilding companies in Dallas, Texas (CB JENI Homes DFW LLC, Normandy Homes (a division of CB JENI), Southgate Homes DFW LLC, and Centre Living Homes, LLC), as well as a leading homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group of Georgia, L.L.C.). The Company is engaged in all aspects of the homebuilding process, including land acquisition and the development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing and sales and the creation of brand images at its residential neighborhoods and master planned communities. For more information about the Company and its new home developments please visit the Company's website at www.greenbrickpartners.com.