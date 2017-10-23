Green Brick Partners, Inc. Announces Dates for 10-Q Filing and Earnings Call

PLANO, TX--(Marketwired - October 23, 2017) - Green Brick Partners, Inc. ( NASDAQ : GRBK) (the "Company" or "Green Brick") announced that the Company will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2017, after the market closes on Monday, November 6, 2017. Jim Brickman, Green Brick's CEO, will host an earnings conference call to discuss its third quarter results at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, November 7, 2017. The call can be accessed via the following dial-in:

Live participant toll free dial-in (domestic): 800-374-0137

Live participant dial-in (international): 904-685-8013

Participants must use this conference ID code to join the call: 97853432

A replay of the call will be available from approximately 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time on November 7, 2017 through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on November 14, 2017. The replay can be accessed via the following dial-in:

Replay participant toll free dial-in (domestic): 855-859-2056

Replay participant dial-in (international): 404-537-3406

