Green Brick Partners Subsidiary, The Providence Group of Georgia, Wins Big at 2017 Greater Atlanta Homebuilding Awards

The Providence Group of Georgia receives recognition with six gold and six silver awards at the 37th annual OBIE Awards

PLANO, TX --(Marketwired - November 15, 2017) - Green Brick Partners, Inc. ( NASDAQ : GRBK) ("Green Brick") is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, The Providence Group of Georgia, LLC, has once again won big at the 37th annual Greater Atlanta Homebuilding Awards held on Saturday, November 11th, 2017.

"The Providence Group has the unique ability to build award winning homes with great architecture that buyers can afford," said Jim Brickman, CEO of Green Brick Partners.

The Providence Group, known across Atlanta for their desirable locations offering innovative home designs, upscale interiors, amenity-rich communities and low maintenance lifestyles, finished the night with 12 awards out a possible 17 entries including six gold and six silver awards.

The company took gold for:

Single Family Home - $900k - $999k - The Reserve at Providence - The Englewood Home Design

Zero Lot Line - $400k - $499k - Bellmoore Park - The Wyndam Home Design

Best Merchandising/Detached - $500k - $599k - Central Park at Deerfield Towneship - The Calhoun Model Home

Best Merchandising/Attached - $500k - $599k - The Townes at Chastain - The Seymour Model Home

Best Marketing Campaign/Promotion/Budget over $10k - Bellmoore Park Fall Festival

The company took silver for:

Best Building Design/Detached - $700k-$799k - Bellmoore Park - The Matthews Model Home

Best Building Design/Attached - $300k - $399k - Suwanee Station Garrett Model Home

Best Building Design/Attached - $500k - $599k - The Townes at Chastain Seymour model home

Best Merchandising/Detached - $700k - $799k - Bellmoore Park - The Matthews Model Home

Best Merchandising/Attached - $300k - $399k - Suwanee Station - The Garrett Model Home

Best Merchandising/Attached - $500 - $599k - Roswell Towneship - The Stockton Model Home

"We are so proud of our team-members for creating compelling homes in compelling neighborhoods," said Jeff Kingsfield, COO of The Providence Group. "It's especially rewarding to be recognized by our peers for doing excellent work."

About Green Brick Partners:

Green Brick Partners, Inc. ( NASDAQ : GRBK) is a uniquely structured company that combines residential land development and homebuilding. The Company acquires and develops land, provides land and construction financing to its controlled builders and participates in the profits of its controlled builders. Green Brick owns a controlling interest in four homebuilding companies in Dallas, Texas (CB JENI Homes DFW LLC, Normandy Homes (a division of CB JENI), Southgate Homes DFW LLC, and Centre Living Homes, LLC), as well as a leading homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group of Georgia, L.L.C.). Green Brick also owns a non-controlling interest in Challenger Homes in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The Company is engaged in all aspects of the homebuilding process, including land acquisition and the development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing and sales and the creation of brand images at its residential neighborhoods and master planned communities. For more information about Green Brick Partners, Inc.'s homebuilding partners go to https://greenbrickpartners.com/team-builders/.

About The Providence Group: