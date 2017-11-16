Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, Inc. And Purple Haze Properties announce a successful showing at "High Times Harvest Cup"

HOLLYWOOD, CA--(Marketwired - Nov 16, 2017) - Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, Inc. ( OTC PINK : GRCU) are pleased to announce a successful showing of all our products at the High Times Harvest Cup this past weekend. Our product lines were widely embraced by attendees and industry partners alike. We are looking forward to having our products placed dispensaries throughout California.

With the holiday's quickly approaching, we will be offering discount pricing on the Hollywood Hemp product line which is currently available for sale on our website. This discount pricing will allow you to stock up for the holidays or try something new.

We have finalized our agreement with the new CEO and are very confident with the Cannabis knowledge and industry background he brings with him. This will insure that Green Cures is properly poised to take on the vast influx of products we will offer this upcoming year.

Purple Haze Properties, LLC was founded through a partnership between Andrew Pitsicalis and Leon Hendrix, blood brother to the legendary guitar icon Jimi Hendrix. Purple Haze Properties, LLC is the premiere source for Jimi Hendrix cannabis related products as well as a premiere celebrity licensing company for the Cannabis Industry. We represent Cannabis Licensing for many celebrities including Jimi Hendrix, Digital Underground, Janes Addiction, Money B, The Emperor of Hemp, Jack Herer and others. Purple Haze Properties participates in all aspects of the cannabis industry including Licensing, Social Media, Medicinal, Music and Entertainment areas. Check us out at www.purplehazeproperties.com or www.facebook.com/purplehazeproperties.

About Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, Inc. ( OTC PINK : GRCU)

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc., is revenue-generating company that wholesales and retails hemp-infused nutritional, botanical, sports, and body care products. The company is currently Web-based and focuses on online retailing. Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc., operates a diverse portfolio of products and services within the botanical and cannabis industry, as permitted by law. From concept to production to distribution, Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc., is continuously creating and introducing products that promote a healthy life style. For more information visit: http://www.grcustock/.

