Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, Inc. Announces Strategic Partnership with Elev8 Brands, Inc. for Premium Coffee Brand

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 19, 2017) - Green Cures and Botanical Distribution Inc. ( OTC PINK : GRCU) announces the company has formed a strategic partnership with Elev8 Brands, Inc. ( OTC PINK : VATE) in preparation for the upcoming launch of its proprietary all-natural Hollywood Hills™ coffee product line.

Green Cures and Botanical Distribution, Inc. selected Elev8 Brands, Inc. as their partner to launch an exclusive blend of specialty coffee under the Hollywood Hills™ brand. Their prominent manufacturer has an Amazon.com approved facility that is BRC (British Retail Consortium) and Fair Trade-Certified sourced with organically-grown coffee beans.

According to the Specialty Coffee Association of America, the retail value of the U.S. coffee market is estimated to be $48 billion dollars with the specialty market comprising approximately 55% of this figure. The Business Insider states that "coffee is more than popular: it's ubiquitous. No other beverage is as revered or respected."

Chief Operating Officer Michael Lajtay stated, "Our new all-natural, organic line of Hollywood Hills™ coffee will feature multiple flavors including a proprietary extra-strength formula that delivers an added caffeine boost coffee fans will enjoy world-wide. We are proud to announce that Hollywood Hills™ products adhere to the highest Fair-Trade certifications and quality standards which are requirements for large retail customers where we intend to have the Hollywood Hills™ brand on the shelves of."

With the launch of Hollywood Hills™ coffee the companies are in discussions to develop a hemp-derived, cannabidiol (CBD) infused brand of Hollywood Hills™ coffee that will combine the health benefits of hemp-derived extracts with the extra-strength proprietary coffee blend.

"We are thrilled to launch the Hollywood Hills™ coffee brand line that will consist of an array of flavorful and uniquely caffeinated coffees. As we reach regional and national distribution we are excited to pursue launches of hemp-based coffees where there are little or no competitors and enormous potential for growth," concluded Lajtay.

About Green Cures& Botanical Distribution, Inc. ( OTC PINK : GRCU)

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc., is revenue-generating company that wholesales and retails hemp-infused nutritional, botanical, sports, and body care products. The company is currently Web-based and focuses on online retailing. Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc., operates a diverse portfolio of products and services within the botanical and cannabis industry, as permitted by law. From concept to production and distribution, Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc., is continuously creating and introducing products that promote a healthy life style. For more information visit: http://www.originalhollywoodhemp.com/.

About Elev8 Hemp LLC

Elev8 Hemp LLC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Elev8 Brands, Inc. which focuses on the development and marketing of hemp-based food, beverage, and health care products including hemp coffee, hemp water, and hemp-based skin care products.

Please visit www.elev8hemp.com for more information

