Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. (OTC: GRCU) Announces Joint Venture With Kushtown Soda

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 30, 2017) - Green Cures and Botanical Distribution Inc. ( OTC PINK : GRCU) has announced that the company has formed a joint venture with Kushtown USA LLC for the US market.

Kushtown is a California based leading edibles company that specializes in cannabis infused medicated water and sodas. Kushtown has been one of the leaders in medical cannabis infused beverages and edible products in California, with products to over 200 medical cannabis dispensaries. Kushtown offers 20 different varieties of medicated soda. Sodas/drinks come in varieties of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Flavors like cherry cola, lemonade, fruit punch, and lemon lime are infused with a proprietary THC tincture. Kushtown management plans to leverage the established Kushtown brand name in California and aims to expand the Kushtown brand across the US.

According to Bloomberg.com, edibles comprise approximately half of the legal US cannabis industry. "It's probably the most exciting segment of the cannabis industry," says Christian Hageseth, Founder and Chairman of American Cannabis Partners. BusinessInsider.com reports that the North American cannabis market posted $6.7 billion in revenue in 2016, up 30% from the year before. Bloomberg.com estimates that the legal cannabis industry in the US may grow to $50 billion in the next decade, expanding to more than eight times its current size.

Kushtown Management stated today, "We are very excited about our joint venture with Green Cures. We have innovative products in the medical cannabis industry that demonstrate that we are a proven market leader as we have created our own footprint in this growing and ever changing industry. Kushtown Sodas are a perfect addition to an already outstanding specialty product line-up." Green Cures stated, "The Kushtown joint venture will aid in increasing profitable revenue growth in addition to sustaining a long term healthy investment as we work together and continue to increase our specialty product lines."

For more information visit www.kushtownusa.com and www.instagram.com/kushtownsodas2.0/

About Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, Inc. ( OTC PINK : GRCU)

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. is a revenue-generating company that wholesales and retails hemp-infused nutritional, botanical, sports, and body care products. The company is currently Web-based and focuses on online retailing. Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. operates a diverse portfolio of products and services within the botanical and cannabis industry, as permitted by law. From concept to production and distribution, Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. is continuously creating and introducing products that promote a healthy life style. For more information visit: http://www.originalhollywoodhemp.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov