LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 15, 2017) - Green Cures and Botanical Distribution, Inc. ( OTC PINK : GRCU) has announced that the company is now preparing for the upcoming launch of its proprietary all-natural Hollywood Hills ™ Coffee product line.

GRCU has been diligently working to remain competitive. The company is aware of how imperative it is for all businesses to be aware of what is happening in the market. Green Cures & Botanical Distribution's CEO, Joe Tragesser, stated, "We watch the trends; what's being talked about, what's gaining attention -- what's increasing momentum and what isn't. Coffee is something we can't get enough of no matter the time of day, or season of the year." Tragesser added, "Our Hollywood Hills ™ Coffee product line is an attractive and delicious addition to our specialty product line-up and we are very excited about the energy it will bring to the company and our shareholders."

According to NationalCoffeeBlog.org, cold brew coffee sales jumped up 580% between 2011 and 2016. In addition, according to the Specialty Coffee Association of America, the retail value of the U.S. coffee market is estimated to be $48 billion dollars with the specialty market comprising approximately 55% of this figure. The Business Insider states that "coffee is more than popular: it's ubiquitous. No other beverage is as revered or respected."

GRCU's all-natural, organic line of Hollywood Hills ™ Coffee will feature an extra strength formula to deliver an added boost to consumers world-wide while reflecting GRCU's commitment to making products that adhere to fair and free trade standards.

GRCU's very own "Original Hollywood Hemp" hemp infused specialty skin care products can be found on Amazon, the world's largest retailer.

About Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, Inc. ( OTC PINK : GRCU)

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, Inc. is revenue-generating company that wholesales and retails hemp-infused nutritional, botanical, sports, and body care products. The company is currently Web-based and focuses on online retailing. Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, Inc. operates a diverse portfolio of products and services within the botanical and cannabis industry, as permitted by law. From concept to production and distribution, Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, Inc. is continuously creating and introducing products that promote a healthy life style. For more information visit: http://www.originalhollywoodhemp.com/

