LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 20, 2017) - To join the world in the Global Celebration of 420, Green Cures and Botanical Distribution Inc. ( OTC PINK : GRCU) is issuing an invitation to be a part of enjoyment of its proprietary Hollywood Hemp™ revolutionary product line on Amazon.com.

This innovative line still includes the following products: Original Hollywood Hemp™ Sugar Scrub, Relaxing Hollywood Hemp™ 7-Piece Bath & Body Soap Gift Set, Original Hollywood Hemp™ Natural Lotion Bar, Original Hollywood Hemp™ Natural Lip Balm and Original Hollywood Hemp™ Glycerin Bar Soap. Utilizing any of these all-natural hemp based products will introduce your skin to the proven antioxidant features of hemp while doing your part in cutting down carcinogens released into Earth's atmosphere during the production of unnatural beauty products.

GRCU will continue to expand their hemp category by continuing to partner with innovative leaders in the hemp sector. All of the GRCU all-natural Hollywood Hemp™ product line can be found at the upcoming groundbreaking event "Hemp-Con" in San Bernardino. "Join the world and celebrate with GRCU on April 20th. Savor the luxurious beauty benefits and the numerous health benefits of hemp by indulging yourself this holiday," invites Michael Lajtay (Pronounced "Lay-tay") Chief Operating Officer of GRCU.

Look forward to the upcoming GRCU Hemp and CBD Infused Coffee as well as other exciting products in the next quarter.

About Green Cures& Botanical Distribution, Inc. (OTC PINK: GRCU)

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc., is revenue-generating company that wholesales and retails hemp-infused nutritional, botanical, sports, and body care products. The company is currently Web-based and focuses on online retailing. Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc., operates a diverse portfolio of products and services within the botanical and cannabis industry, as permitted by law. From concept to production and distribution, Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc., is continuously creating and introducing products that promote a healthy life style. For more information visit: http://www.originalhollywoodhemp.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov