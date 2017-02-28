Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, Inc. (OTC PINK: GRCU) Is now DTC Eligible

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 28, 2017) - Green Cures and Botanical Distribution, Inc. ( OTC PINK : GRCU) has announced the company is now Depository Trust Company (DTC) eligible.

It had been brought to the company's attention that there had been a "chill" placed on the company due to prior management practices. Once the company had been notified, we took immediate action and hired a specialized attorney to help clear the DTC "chill."

As of February 17, 2017, pursuant to DTC Rule 33, DTC has removed the Deposit Chill designation on GRCU.

Joe Tragesser, GRCU's CEO, stated, "Now that the 'chill' has been lifted, it's with full intent that we file for DWAC (Deposit/Withdrawal at Custodian). It's a priority to GRCU that our shareholders have the ability to trade without any restrictions, and have the ability to trade electronically." Tragesser further stated, "We are pleased to report this important development for GRCU. Our DTC eligibility will ensure more robust trading activity for our shares as well as increased liquidity for our shareholders."

About Green Cures& Botanical Distribution, Inc. ( OTC PINK : GRCU)

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc., is revenue-generating company that wholesales and retails hemp-infused nutritional, botanical, sports, and body care products. The company is currently Web-based and focuses on online retailing. Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc., operates a diverse portfolio of products and services within the botanical and cannabis industry, as permitted by law. From concept to production and distribution, Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc., is continuously creating and introducing products that promote a healthy life style. For more information visit: http://www.originalhollywoodhemp.com/.

