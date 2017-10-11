Green Cures & Botanical Distribution and Purple Haze Properties Announce a New Update on Company Restructure and Direction

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 11, 2017) - Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, Inc. ( OTC PINK : GRCU): After California voters ushered in the Adult Use of Cannabis as of January 1, 2018 and the estimated revenue for this new industry to clear 5 to 6 Billion, GRCU is making immediate changes to capitalize on that market. "I have decided to resign as CEO and President of GRCU by the end of this year," states Joe Tragesser. "I feel it is in the best interest of the company to bring in a new President and Board of Directors that share the ability to develop and launch celebrity cannabis products in California in order to bring in new sales and revenue for investors," says Andrew Pitsicalis.

GRCU will be announcing the new CEO of GRCU as well as a new team of leaders from the Cannabis Industry, Wall Street Industry, Real Estate and Cannabis Licensing Acquisition. Additionally, there will be trademark and contract counsel added to GRCU.

"I am elated and pleased to bring in a team of trailblazers and a new CEO with cannabis distribution and licensing background," states Andrew Pitsicalis. Purple Haze Properties will be working with GRCU to add a lineup of great celebrities to develop cannabis products in California to guarantee that GRCU will get its piece of this new and exciting multibillion dollar market. "I look forward to the announcement of the new board, CEO and the blueprint for the cutting edge direction of GRCU. We will be developing and launching new products and signing celebrities to GRCU to add value to the company," Andrew Pitsicalis adds.

We will be utilizing celebrity intellectual property with a unique crypto currency that will be linked to VIP experiences created through events and product recognition.

Purple Haze Properties, LLC was founded through a partnership between Andrew Pitsicalis and Leon Hendrix, blood brother to the legendary guitar icon Jimi Hendrix. Purple Haze Properties, LLC is the premier source for Jimi Hendrix cannabis related products as well as a premiere celebrity licensing company for the Cannabis Industry. We represent Cannabis Licensing for many celebrities including Jimi Hendrix, Digital Underground, Janes Addiction, Money B, Charlo Greene, The Emperor of Hemp, Jack Herer and others. Purple Haze Properties participates in all aspects of the cannabis industry including Licensing, Social Media, Medicinal, Music and Entertainment areas. Check us out at www.purplehazeproperties.com or www.facebook.com/purplehazeproperties.

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, Inc. is revenue-generating company that wholesales and retails hemp-infused nutritional, botanical, sports, and body care products. The company is currently Web-based and focuses on online retailing. Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc., operates a diverse portfolio of products and services within the botanical and cannabis industry, as permitted by law. From concept to production to distribution, Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, Inc. is continuously creating and introducing products that promote a healthy life style. For more information visit: http://www.grcustock.com/.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov