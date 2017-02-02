Green Energy Enterprises, Inc. Launching New Cannabis Flagship Store in Florida

JACKSONVILLE, FL--(Marketwired - Feb 2, 2017) - Green Energy Enterprises, Inc. ( OTC PINK : GYOG) ("GYOG" or "the Corporation") is proud to announce that it is securing a lease to launch their new flagship GROW YOUR OWN GREENZ store in Florida to capitalize on the now burgeoning MJ sector in the State of Florida. Recently passed legislation in the State of Florida has created tremendous opportunity for companies in the Cannabis/MJ space.

GYOG's CEO Donnell J. Vigil states the following: "We are thrilled to be able to launch our new GROW YOUR OWN GREENZ store which will now serve as The Company's flagship store. For those not yet familiar with our GROW YOUR OWN GREENZ product offerings you may access our online store portal at the following link to familiarize yourself with our extensive product offerings: https://gyogz.com/ It is with great pride that we are securing our new flagship GROW YOUR OWN GREENZ store and we will keep our shareholders informed on the exact date of the upcoming grand opening once our new store has been fully stocked over the course of the next 60 days."

ABOUT GREEN ENERGY ENTERPRISES, INC.

Green Energy Enterprises, Inc. owns and operates 4 wholly owned Subsidiaries.

FLIGHT OPERATIONS

Based out of Jacksonville Florida, the corporation owns and operates two (2) flight and drone training schools. The schools, A-Cent Aviation, Inc. and Atlantic Aviation, Inc. focus on continuing education. A-Cent is SEVIS/SEVP (http://www.ice.gov/sevis/) certified to provide training to foreign students. Both flight operations use the certified Cessna Pilot Training curriculum for our flight students (http://www.cessna.com/learn-to-fly.html). Atlantic Aviation is an FAA Part 61 flight school and tailors its training to recreational flying and aircraft rental. A-Cent is an FAA Part 141 flight school (www.faa.gov), operates an FAA Part 91 Commercial Air Tour Operation, Computer Assisted Testing Service (CATS) (http://www.catstest.com) and a Comira testing facility (http://www.comiratesting.com). We offer flight training, drone training, bi-annual reviews, sight-seeing tours, photography flights and will accept VA benefits under the GI bill (http://www.gibill.va.gov/). A-Cent provides light sport training and ground instruction for individuals and corporations seeking to operate Drones commercially and assist with drafting FAA Exemption 333 filings. Atlantic Aviation, Inc. is a recipient of an AOPA Excellence Award for 2012 and recognized as one of the top 50 flight school in the country. (http://flighttraining.aopa.org/awardwinners/2012winners.html). Both flight operations offer Light Sport training and are the only Light Sport training school in the Northern part of Florida. Schedule a Romance Flight with A-Cent Aviation or an Intro Flight with A-Cent or Atlantic Aviation. Look for discount offers we provide through Cloud9 (www.cloud9living.com), Groupon (www.groupon.com), Living Social (www.livingsocial.com) or Local Flavor (www.localflavor.com). GYOG also owns a holding company Quasar Aircraft Corporation which holds and manages the aircraft used in GYOG's flight operations.

HYDROPONIC GROW STORE

GYOG owns Grow Your Own Greenz, Inc., a hydroponic grow store in Colorado and is an ancillary service provider to the legal medical marijuana industry and organic agriculture industry. The Company sells everything needed to facilitate a one-stop shop for full hydroponic grow systems, equipment, supplies and nutrients. We offer trimmer rentals, installation and delivery. No job is too small or large for our knowledgeable staff to handle. Feel free to give us a call to answer questions about your grow. We have beginner grower deals available for the first time grower. Visit our Ecommerce site (www.GYOGz.com).

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and Quasar Aerospace Industries, Inc. under take no obligation to update such statements.