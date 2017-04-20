Green EnviroTech Holdings, Corp. Explains the Importance of Carbon Black to the Company

JAMESTOWN, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 20, 2017) - Green EnviroTech Holdings, Corp. ( OTC PINK : GETH) explains the importance of carbon black as a potential revenue stream for the company.

Traditional approaches to producing virgin carbon black, a black powder or granular substance, involve the incomplete combustion of hydrocarbons in a limited supply of air, and generate sulfur oxide and nitrogen oxide emissions.

Demand for carbon black in the USA is growing whilst production capacity in decreasing. "Value demand for Carbon Black in North America is expected to maintain a CAGR of 4.5% between 2016 and 2022 and reach a projected US$3.2 billion by 2022 up from a forecasted US$2.4 billion in 2016." Carbon Black -- A Global Market Overview; © Industry Experts

The EPA has targeted the US carbon black industry to significantly reduce its nitrogen oxide emissions and its sulfur oxide emissions. These pressures have reduced carbon black production in the US at a time when domestic demand for carbon black is increasing and the industry is forecasting a shortfall in production of virgin carbon black by 2020. In addition, an increasing number of companies that use carbon black in the manufacture of their products are looking for cleaner sources, preferably from reclaimed tires.

Uses of carbon black include:

As a pigment and reinforcement in automobile tires. Carbon black helps conduct heat away from the tread and belt area of the tire, reducing thermal damage and increasing tire life

In some radar absorbent materials to reduce the radar cross-section of an aircraft

In photocopier and laser printer toner; and in other inks and paints

In coloring of resins and films, due to the high tinting strength and stability of carbon black

In belts, hoses, and other non-tire rubber goods

As a pigment in inks, coatings and plastics. For example, it is added to polypropylene because it absorbs ultraviolet radiation, which otherwise causes the material to degrade

In various applications for electronics. As a good conductor of electricity, carbon black is used as a filler mixed in plastics, elastomer, films, adhesives, and paints

As an anti-static additive for fuel caps and pipes for automobiles

In food and beverage packaging around the world. It is used in multi-layer UHT milk bottles in the US, parts of Europe and Asia, and South Africa, and in items like microwavable meal trays and meat packaging trays in New Zealand

"Global consumption of Carbon Black is expected to reach 13.9 million metric tons which equates to US$14.4 billion in 2016. Consumption is forecasted to maintain a CAGR of 5.6% between 2016 and 2022 to reach 19.2 million metric tons which is the equivalent of US$20.4 billion by 2022." Carbon Black -- A Global Market Overview; © Industry Experts

Chris Bowers stated, "We believe that Carbon black, reclaimed from End of Life Tires, will be a major revenue stream for GETH, as carbon black represents nearly 40% by weight of a tire. The high quality of our carbon black, as proven through our lab tests, indicates that the Carbon Finishing Plant ought to become profitable from Q4 2017 and generate positive cash flow for GETH starting in Q1 2018. In addition to the anticipated robust financial performance of our Carbon Finishing Plant, we believe our GEN 1 Tire Processing Solution will be a clean and environmentally friendly way of producing reclaimed carbon black."

