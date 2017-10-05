Green Merchant Processing: High Risk Merchant Processing

REDONDO BEACH, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 5, 2017) - GreenMerchantProcessing.com Clarifies Payment Processing Features -- GreenMerchantProcessing.com, a dedicated payment processing firm servicing the high risk market, today announced a clarification of its payment processing service features.

In a press release dated September 14, GreenMerchantProcessing.com said that it offered "Free vault placement and cash pickups via Brinks/Loomis armored trucks, as well as a Visa debit card and the ability to pay bills electronically without your bank account."

GreenMerchantProcess.com would like to clarify the statement to read: "Free vault placement and cash pickups, as well as a Visa debit card and the ability to pay bills electronically without your bank account."

We do not have an existing relationship with either Brinks or Loomis.

