The Green Organic Dutchman Announces the Hiring of New CFO and Vice President of Horticulture

HAMILTON, ON--(Marketwired - September 22, 2017) - The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (the "Company" or "TGOD") is pleased to announce the hiring of a new Chief Financial Officer, Amy Stephenson, and a new Vice President of Horticulture, David Peron.

CFO - Amy Stephenson, MBA, CFA, CPA, CMA

Amy has over 20 years of executive experience in both the private and public sectors. Amy brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to TGOD from her vast experience working with market leaders in a Canadian cannabis industry. Some of Amy's previous experience includes; CFO for Branson Corporate Services where she acted as CFO of Aurora Cannabis Inc. Prior to that, Amy was the CFO at Bedrocan Cannabis Corp. and controller at Canopy Growth Inc.

Amy Stephenson is a Board member of CFA Society Toronto. She was non-member Council and Chair of the Audit Committee for the Association of Professional GeoScientists Ontario ("APGO") for 6 years. Amy is a CFA Charter holder, a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CMA) and a member of the Financial Executive International (FEI).

Vice President of Horticulture - David Peron, M.Sc

David Bernard-Perron is an agrologist and holds a Master of Science Degree in Plant Sciences from McGill University. In addition to his role at TGOD, David consults as the Chief Science Officer for Destiny Biotechnology, a company based in Vernon, BC that provides living soil systems for organic cannabis production. David began his career working in greenhouse production in 2001, then for McGill Greenhouses and Horticultural Research Centre. From there, he went on to become the lead agrologist at the Whistler Medical Marijuana Corporation (WMMC), where he designed the certified organic growing program and lead the company's facility through the organic certification process, becoming the first and only fully certified organic licensed producer of medical cannabis in Canada.

TGODH President, Csaba Reider, states, "This is another step forward for The Green Organic Dutchman as we continue to add to our impressive and continuously growing management team. Both Amy and David bring with them a wealth of industry specific knowledge that will help advance our company."

The Company is currently completing a private placement offering of units consisting of C$13,000,350 non-brokered and C$7,000,125 brokered. The syndicate in the brokered placement include; PI Financial Corp. as lead agent with Canaccord Genuity Corp., Haywood Securities Inc., and Mackie Research Corp. Anyone who requires additional information or has an interest in participating in the private placement should contact the company.

ABOUT THE GREEN ORGANIC DUTCHMAN HOLDINGS LTD.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. produces Farm Grown, Pharma Grade Organic Cannabis.

The Company grows high quality, organically grown medical cannabis in small batches using craft growing, all natural principles. The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. products are laboratory tested to ensure patients have access to a standardized, safe and consistent product.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. has a funded capacity of 14,000 kg and is situated on 175 acres of land across Ontario and Quebec providing the Company with one of the largest land packages in Canada. To date, the Company has raised $41.5 million dollars and has over 2,400 shareholders.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. is licensed under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations ("ACMPR") to cultivate medical marijuana. Green Organic carries out its principal activities producing marijuana from its facilities in Ancaster, Ont., pursuant to the provisions of the ACMPR and the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (Canada) and its regulations.

This news release contains forward-looking information, which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectation. Important factors -- including the availability of funds, the results of financing efforts and the parties' due diligence reviews, and general market conditions -- that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.