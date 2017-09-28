The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. Announces Addition to the Board of Directors and Advisory Board

HAMILTON, ON--(Marketwired - September 28, 2017) - The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (the "Company" or "TGOD") is pleased to announce the addition of Marc Bertrand to the Board of Directors and Jeffrey Scott to the Advisory Board.

Marc Bertrand is a seasoned Consumer Products executive with nearly three decades of success in brand building, strategic licensing, international markets and manufacturing.

Mr. Bertrand played an integral role in the launch of the MEGA BLOKS brand and contributed to 22 consecutive years of growth and profitability, becoming President and CEO in 1996. MEGA BLOKS grew rapidly into the global number-one brand in preschool construction toys.

International expansion was stimulated by the creation of subsidiaries and sales teams in Europe, Mexico, and Australia, as well as distributorships in other parts of the world. By the time of its sale to Mattel in 2014 for over $500 million, MEGA had over 1,700 employees, sales in over 100 international markets, and a presence in 15 countries.

Mr. Bertrand led MEGA through building North America's largest toy factory with investments in high-speed equipment and automation; two factors critical to building a successful commercial cannabis operation as we prepare for the recreational market.

In addition to his track record in brand building and operations, Marc has actively participated in numerous complex financial transactions. These include a leveraged buyout, an initial public offering that raised $200 million, a $350 million strategic acquisition, a financial restructuring and an enterprise sale.

TGODH President, Csaba Reider, states, "We are excited to have Marc shift from the Advisory Board to an active member of our Board of Directors. His experience in international expansion and operating in Quebec will be a vital asset for TGODH."

Mr. Scott is President of Postell Energy Co., a private Canadian oil producer in business in western Canada since 1980. He is the Founder and was Chairman of Gran Tierra Energy, a South American based E&P Company from 2004 to June of 2015. Mr. Scott is also Chairman of Sulvaris Inc., a private fertilizer technology company created in February 2012.

He has extensive management, financing, mergers & acquisitions, and public company experience. Over the past 20 years he has been involved in a variety of capacities from founder to officer and/or director in numerous publicly traded companies.

Mr. Scott holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Calgary and a Masters in Business Administration from California Coast University.

"Having founded, and acted as Chairman of a multi-billion dollar company, Jeff brings a vast amount of M&A, capital markets, and finance experience which will be invaluable as we move towards our upcoming IPO," states TGODH CEO, Rob Anderson.

The Company is currently completing a private placement offering of units consisting of C$13,000,350 non-brokered and C$7,000,125 brokered. The syndicate in the brokered placement includes; PI Financial Corp. as the lead agent with Canaccord Genuity Corp., Haywood Securities Inc., and Mackie Research Corp. Anyone who requires additional information or has an interest in participating in the private placement should contact the company.

ABOUT THE GREEN ORGANIC DUTCHMAN HOLDINGS LTD.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. produces Farm Grown, Pharma Grade Organic Cannabis.

The Company grows high quality, pesticide-free organic medical cannabis with sustainable, all natural principles. The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. products are laboratory tested to ensure patients have access to a standardized, safe and consistent product.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. has a funded capacity of 14,000 kg. Situated on 175 acres of land, this gives The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. one of the largest land packages in Canada. To date, the Company has raised $41.5 million dollars and has over 2,400 shareholders.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. is licensed under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations ("ACMPR") to cultivate medical cannabis. The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. carries out its principal activities producing cannabis from its facilities in Ancaster, Ont., pursuant to the provisions of the ACMPR and the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (Canada) and its regulations.

This news release contains forward-looking information, which includes known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectations. Important factors -- including the availability of funds, the results of financing efforts and the parties' due diligence reviews, and general market conditions -- that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.