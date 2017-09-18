The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. Announces Financing Syndicate for $20 Million Offering

HAMILTON, ON--(Marketwired - September 18, 2017) -

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION INTO THE UNITED STATES OR TO UNITED STATES WIRE SERVICES

Further to the press release issued on Monday, September 11th 2017, The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. ("TGOD") is pleased to announce the syndicate (the "Syndicate") for the offering of 4,242,500 Units of the Company (the "Unit Offering") at a price of C$1.65 per Unit (the "Issue Price") for aggregate gross proceeds of C$7,000,125.

The Unit Offering will consist of PI Financial Corp. as lead agent with Canaccord Genuity Corp., Haywood Securities Inc., and Mackie Research Corp. participating in the syndicate.

Concurrent with the Unit Offering, the Company will engage in a non-brokered offering of 7,879,000 Units (the "Non-Brokered Offering") for aggregate gross proceeds of $13,000,350. The Units offered pursuant to the Non-Brokered Offering will have the same terms as the Units offered pursuant to the Unit Offering.

TGOD looks forward to becoming Canada's source for high quality organic pesticide free cannabis. The Company is proud to maintain its focus on the retail investor, striving to provide a fair opportunity for all investors to participate in our continued growth. TGOD is a shareholder driven Company, managed and owned by its shareholders. To date, over 2,400 retail investors and patients alike have invested in the Company.

This funding will be used to advance the Company's facilities in Ontario and Quebec and for general working capital.

ABOUT THE GREEN ORGANIC DUTCHMAN HOLDINGS LTD.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. produces Farm Grown, Pharma Grade Organic Cannabis.

The Company grows high quality, organically grown medical cannabis in small batches using craft growing, all natural principles. The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. products are laboratory tested to ensure patients have access to a standardized, safe and consistent product.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. has a funded capacity of 14,000 kg and is situated on 175 acres of land across Ontario and Quebec providing the Company with one of the largest land packages in Canada. To date, the Company has raised $41.5 million dollars and has over 2,400 shareholders.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. is licensed under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations ("ACMPR") to cultivate medical marijuana. Green Organic carries out its principal activities producing marijuana from its facilities in Ancaster, Ont., pursuant to the provisions of the ACMPR and the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (Canada) and its regulations.

This news release contains forward-looking information, which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectation. Important factors -- including the availability of funds, the results of financing efforts and the parties' due diligence reviews, and general market conditions -- that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.