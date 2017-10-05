The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. Increases Financing to $30,000,000 Due to Demand

HAMILTON, ON--(Marketwired - October 05, 2017) -

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (the "Company" or "TGOD") is pleased to announce that due to increased demand, it will increase its previously announced brokered unit offering (the "Brokered Unit Offering") and non-brokered offering (the "Non-Brokered Offering") (see press release dated September 11th, 2017) of 12,121,500 Units of the Company for aggregate gross cash proceeds of C$20,000,475. The Company will issue an additional 6,060,700 Units of the Company at $1.65 for aggregate gross cash proceeds of C$30,000,630.

The previously announced Non-Brokered Offering will increase from C$13,000,350 to $20,000,475 and the Brokered Unit Offering will increase from C$7,000,125 to $10,000,155.

The terms remain unchanged with each Unit consisting of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half common share purchase warrant of the Company (a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant is exercisable into one Common Share (the "Warrant Share") at the exercise price of $3.00 per share and has an expiry date that is the earlier of (a) 36 months from the date the Common Shares commence trading on a recognized stock exchange (the "Listing Date"), and (b) February 28, 2021. The Company will make all reasonable efforts to ensure the Warrants are listed on the same exchange on which the Common Shares are listed.

The Common Shares comprising part of the Units will be subject to a six (6) month contractual escrow period from the Listing Date. The Common Shares issuable upon the exercise of the Warrants will be subject to a twelve (12) month contractual escrow period from the Listing Date.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Unit Offering and the Non-Brokered Offering to advance the Company's cannabis facilities in Ontario and Quebec, and for general working capital purposes.

ABOUT THE GREEN ORGANIC DUTCHMAN HOLDINGS LTD.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. produces Farm Grown, Pharma Grade Organic Cannabis.

The Company grows high quality, pesticide-free organic medical cannabis with sustainable, all natural principles. The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. products are laboratory tested to ensure patients have access to a standardized, safe and consistent product.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. has a funded capacity of 14,000 kg and is situated on 175 acres of land between two of the most populated areas of Canada; Ontario & Quebec. TGOD owns one of the largest land packages in Canada with some of the lowest power rates in the country. The Company will have a combined 970,000 sq. ft. facility capable of producing 116,000 kg of pesticide free, premium quality, organic cannabis. To date, the Company has raised $41.5 million dollars and has over 2,400 shareholders.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. is licensed under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations ("ACMPR") to cultivate medical cannabis. The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. carries out its principal activities producing cannabis from its facilities in Ancaster, Ont., pursuant to the provisions of the ACMPR and the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (Canada) and its regulations.

