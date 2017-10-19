Green Planet Group Subsidiary Acquires 878 Acre Dairy Property -- The "Future of Food" Begins Now

TEMPE, AZ--(Marketwired - Oct 19, 2017) - Green Planet Group, Inc. ( OTC PINK : GNPG) announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, Healing the Earth Inc., has purchased an 878 acre dairy located in Congress, in southern Yavapai County, Arizona, twelve miles north of Wickenburg. The purchase price was $7.4 million and the Company negotiated a loan for the down payment of $2.0 million. The land was the site of the former Parker Dairy Farms, once the most modern dairy facility in the state of Arizona.

Healing the Earth has constructed its "proof of concept" proprietary food growing system at this site. This revolutionary growing system is capable of growing many kinds of vegetables for human consumption as well as animal feed, demonstrating three proprietary concepts: "Fast Track Food" -- "Food at Point of Consumption" -- "Food on Demand." In addition, this new growing system reduces water requirements by more than 90% and accelerates normal growing cycles by approximately 300% -- all accomplished naturally (no GMOs), using only organic nutrients, which the Company believes will reduce food costs by 40 percent.

Company management plans to invest approximately $5.0 million to renovate the dairy property into a showcase facility for research and demonstration of the Healing the Earth growing system. Facilities will be constructed to house growing system production lines with the capacity to feed 2,000 beef cattle, 500 dairy cattle and a number of sheep goats and chickens. Thus, in addition to demonstrating the superlative quality of animal feeds grown on the property, Healing the Earth will also be in the beef and dairy businesses.

Ken Bennett, Green Planet Group President and CEO, noted, "We're designing a truly world-class research and demonstration facility on the old Parker Dairy. We anticipate bringing prospective growing system purchasers onto this facility to show them, first hand, how beautifully livestock thrives when fed from our revolutionary growing system. Our plans include construction of a reception center complete with meeting and classrooms. We will make tours available to school groups, so that young people today are actively thinking about the solutions to the future food shortages that will present a world-wide problem by mid-century."

Work on the renovation of the property and initiation of construction will begin within forty-five days. When completed, it is anticipated that the facility will employ more than fifty people.

About Green Planet Group, Inc.

The Company is comprised of four wholly-owned subsidiaries: one operating company and three development companies. XenTx Lubricants, Inc. produces lubricants and additives for gasoline and diesel engines. AAQIS, Inc. is developing a hydrogen generator which greatly reduces hydrocarbon emissions while improving fuel efficiency in internal combustion engines. Green Mining Technologies, Inc. is developing green technologies for the mining of precious metals. The Company's Healing the Earth subsidiary is developing a new "fast track" growing system capable of growing vast amounts of fresh, organic food.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking" statements (as defined -- Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Green Planet Group, Inc. cautions that the statements made in this press release constitute forward-looking statements and no guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from projections in forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at time the statements are made.