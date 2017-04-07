Green Technology meets Green Energy

The Third Largest Generator of Wind and Solar Energy Selects the Cortex Trading Partner Network over Incumbent SAP to Power their E-invoicing

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - April 7, 2017) - Cortex Business Solutions Inc. (TSX VENTURE:CBX), the leading network-as-a-service e-invoicing solutions provider, is proud to announce its breakthrough expansion into the clean energy vertical as the e-invoicing solution for one of the largest overall producers of green energy in the United States. This milestone marks both the entry of Cortex into another new industry vertical, and the successful acquisition of the business against all top-tiered competitors in the e-invoicing market.

"We typically only announce new customers once they are live on the Cortex Network, however, the significance of this news is too important not to share with the markets in mass. Over the past 12 months we have invested deeply in building a world class sales organization to support our world class technology, and this announcement confirms that we are ready to win the business of the largest companies, against the largest competitors, in any vertical," said Joel Leetzow, President & CEO of Cortex. "To enter a new vertical partnered with a company that is known for innovation and green technology, makes it just that much more exciting."

The three-year initial contract will enable unlimited company users access to the Cortex Trading Partner Network ("CTPN"), automating the exchange and management of Purchase Orders, Rate Schedules, Field Tickets, Delivery Receipts and Invoices. The Cortex Network will facilitate immediate data exchange with the customer's existing SAP system and hundreds of suppliers' accounts receivable and billing systems.

Cortex's strategy is to revolutionize B2B document exchange by replacing traditional paper-based manual systems with automated e-invoicing. This positions companies with the scalability and flexibility needed to meet the demands of today's business. Cortex offers a B2B network that enables electronic invoicing for buying and supplying organizations using flexible connection methods to leverage existing customer technologies and processes. Access to the Cortex Network enhances the exchange of documents allowing companies to connect and interact with each other to grow their businesses.

Cortex is currently delivering e-invoicing services to over 10,000 Trading Partners in Oil & Gas, Manufacturing Mining, and Sports & Entertainment industries, with a focused expansion into additional verticals.

About Cortex Business Solutions

Cortex Business Solutions Inc. (TSX VENTURE:CBX) is a business-to-business network that enables electronic invoicing for buying and supplying organizations. The Cortex network offers flexible connection methods to reduce the time required to process invoices and tools that leverage existing customer technologies and processes. Access to the Cortex Network enhances the exchange of documents allowing companies to connect and interact with each other to grow their businesses.

For more information, please visit www.cortex.net.