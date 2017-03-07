Greenberg Gross LLP Adds Renowned Intellectual Property Trial Lawyer David M. Stein

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 7, 2017) - Greenberg Gross LLP, an elite law firm that specializes in high-stakes business litigation, today announced that intellectual property and complex commercial litigation attorney David M. Stein has joined the firm as a partner and will serve as the chair of the firm's IP litigation group.

Mr. Stein brings a 20-year track record of successful representation of Fortune 500 companies in courts across the country. He is a skilled trial attorney who has tried 14 cases to verdict. Mr. Stein's patent cases have involved semiconductor devices and manufacture, medical devices, sporting goods, agricultural products, and retail and hospitality. He also has handled antitrust, class actions, and securities cases.

"As a firm that dedicates itself to having the best client service, we are elated to have David join Greenberg Gross," said Alan A. Greenberg, managing partner of the firm. "David has established a loyal client following of great companies, and his practice fits in perfectly with the firm's high-stakes trial practice."

The addition of Mr. Stein comes as Greenberg Gross already is pursuing major IP actions, including a recently filed lawsuit on behalf of Investel Capital Corp. against social media giant Snap Inc. to invalidate a patent relating to its flagship product, Snapchat.

"I've known Wayne Gross and Alan Greenberg for many years and have great admiration for how they created such a top-flight litigation firm so quickly. I am very excited to have the opportunity to join the team and help enhance the firm's intellectual property practice to benefit all of the firm's clients," said Stein.

After graduating in 1993 with honors from Stanford University, Mr. Stein earned his J.D. at the Georgetown University Law Center in 1996. He is admitted to practice before the U.S. Supreme Court, and in the states of California and Texas, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, and numerous federal district courts. He serves on the board of directors of the Federal Bar Association for the Central District of California, Santa Ana Division, and as a lawyer representative to the Ninth Circuit Judicial Conference.

Mr. Stein has been honored for his commitment to pro bono work, and he has worked extensively on pro bono matters, including numerous Section 1983 civil rights cases. He has also taught trial practice as an Adjunct Faculty in law school and is on the faculty at the National Institute for Trial Advocacy, the nation's leading provider of legal advocacy skills training.

Launched in 2013, Greenberg Gross has quickly emerged as an elite business litigation firm that handles high-stakes business cases and white-collar defense matters across the country. U.S. News Media Group named the firm among its "Best Law Firms" for commercial litigation and white-collar defense in 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2017. The firm's offices are located in Los Angeles and Orange County, California.

