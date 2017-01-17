Greenhealth Exchange Sees Significant Growth in 2016

Innovative green purchasing cooperative gains market traction, sets goals for 2017

WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - January 17, 2017) - Greenhealth Exchange, launched in May of 2016, has seen its health system ownership nearly double in the span of just seven months. The seven current owners of Greenhealth Exchange include Dartmouth Hitchcock Healthcare, (Lebanon, NH), Dignity Health, (Phoenix, AZ), Gundersen Health System, (Lacrosse, WI), Marshfield Clinic Health System (Marshfield, WI), Mayo Clinic, (Rochester, MN), Partners Health, (Boston, MA), University of Vermont Medical Center (Burlington, VT), as well as Practice Greenhealth.

"We see our rapid ownership growth as a true indication that health systems want to solve the challenges of sustainability and provide the healthiest environments possible for their patients, staff, and visitors as well as improving the environment of their communities they serve," said John Strong, Greenhealth Exchange's President.

"Through Greenhealth Exchange these health systems are driving real change in sustainability by bringing their market strength to bear on product demand, and by proactively determining what their desired product sustainability attributes should be," Strong added.

Greenhealth Exchange continues to seek additional health systems owners interested in specifying and purchasing more sustainable products and services. Greenhealth Exchange is a Public Benefits Corporation structured as a purchasing cooperative. "This business structure provides Greenhealth Exchange with a sustainable business model, a return on investment for our owners, as well as Board responsibilities aligned with a broader goal of improving our environment," said Gary Cohen, founder and president of Practice Greenhealth.

In 2017, in addition to adding health system owners, the company will finalize their electronic all-green catalog system build out as well as implement the attribute library that will integrate with the catalog, allowing owners and members to visually assess what attributes are being evaluated and making them a "green" product in the eyes of the Greenhealth Exchange members and our subject matter experts.

About Greenhealth Exchange

Greenhealth Exchange (GX) is a Public Benefits Corporation structured as a purchasing cooperative created by Practice Greenhealth, Health Care Without Harm, and leading health systems deeply committed to environmental sustainability in health care. GX makes it easy to source products and services used in health care settings that are good for people, the planet and the bottom line. We work with our members to spark innovation in the supply chain: getting to next generation products, smarter and faster. For more information, please visit www.greenhealthexchange.com/ or contact Mary Starr, vice president of customer care, at 847-989-9593 or mary.starr@greenhealthexchange.com.