Greenkraft, Inc. Expands Distribution Network to Meet Increased Product Demand

SANTA ANA, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 10, 2017) - Greenkraft, Inc. ( OTCQB : GKIT), a nationally recognized player in the alternative fuel engines and trucks, today announces that it is expanding its dealer network to meet increased demand for its line of alternative fuel, cab-forward trucks. Greenkraft has signed up with two additional dealers to promote and sell its commercial trucks, adding to its list of dealers.

"This is an exciting time for Greenkraft as we accelerate our growth plan to meet the increased interest in alternative fuel automotive products for commercial use. The new dealers we have added to our network will distribute our Greenkraft trucks to businesses looking to add environmentally friendly, cost-efficient vehicles to their fleets. We have trucks in numerous different classes, which gives us considerable market potential. At this pace, we believe Greenkraft is going to be one of the leading truck manufacturers in the trucking industry," says Greenkraft CEO George Gemayel.

Greenkraft is diligently working to provide long-term value for the company and its shareholders by increasing revenues and executing its clearly defined expansion plan to become the No. 1 source for alternative fuel trucks in North America. Greenkraft will constantly update the public and its shareholders on all Company progress by way of regular press releases and timely SEC filings.

About Greenkraft, Inc. ( OTCQB : GKIT):

Greenkraft, Inc., a profitable, revenue-generating company, is a major manufacturer of alternative fuel automotive products. Greenkraft was created to introduce clean, green, efficient, automotive products that run on alternative fuels. The Company offers alternative commercial forward cabin trucks and alternative fuel systems for various vehicles. Greenkraft commercial trucks are powered by alternative fuels such CNG and LPG in Classes 4,5,6, and 7. Greenkraft, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures compressed American natural gas and propane gas forward cabin trucks, alternative fuel systems and alternative fuel engines. For more information, please visit our website at www.GreenkraftInc.com

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.