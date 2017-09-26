Greenkraft, Inc. (GKIT) Engages NetworkNewsWire for Corporate Communications Solutions

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Sep 26, 2017) - Greenkraft, Inc. ( OTCQB : GKIT), a nationally recognized company specializing in the production of alternative fuel automotive products, including engines and commercial trucks, announces that it has engaged the corporate communications expertise of NetworkNewsWire ("NNW").

"Greenkraft is poised to revolutionize the trucking industry, and we are gearing up for increased demand for our products with the launch of a national marketing campaign and expansion of our production facility," says George Gemayel, CEO of Greenkraft. "Effective communications with our shareholders is vital to our broader growth strategies, and we will work closely with NNW to ensure our progress is recognized."

NNW is a multifaceted financial news and publishing company that delivers a new generation of social communication solutions, news aggregation and syndication, and enhanced news release services. NNW's strategies help public and private organizations find their voice and build market visibility. As part of the Client-Partner relationship with Greenkraft, NNW will leverage its investor-based distribution network of over 5,000 key syndication outlets, various newsletters, social media channels, blogs, and other outreach tools to generate greater brand awareness for the Company.

"As more U.S. businesses pursue environmentally friendly, cost-saving transportation options, Greenkraft's ability to produce clean, energy efficient alternative fuel systems has resulted in increased popularity of the company's fuel efficient products," states Sherri Franklin, director of Content Marketing for NNW. "We look forward to assisting Greenkraft with a corporate communications campaign as it accelerates its operations to meet rising demand."

About Greenkraft, Inc.

Greenkraft, Inc. is a manufacturer of alternative fuel automotive products located in Santa Ana, California. Greenkraft Inc., established in 2008, offers alternative commercial forward cab trucks powered by alternative fuel CNG and LPG in classes 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7, along with alternative fuel systems on various vehicles. The company's mission is to produce environmentally friendly solutions for the automotive industry.

For more information, visit the company's website at www.GreenKraftInc.com

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is an information service that provides (1) access to our news aggregation and syndication servers, (2) NetworkNewsBreaks that summarize corporate news and information, (3) enhanced press release services, (4) social media distribution and optimization services, and (5) a full array of corporate communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and content distribution company with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. NNW has an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the country. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where news, content and information converge.

For more information please visit https://www.NetworkNewsWire.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.