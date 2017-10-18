Greenkraft, Inc.'s (GKIT) Alternative Fuel Engine Awarded Certification for Exceeding California's Clean Air Act Standards

SANTA ANA, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 18, 2017) - Greenkraft, Inc. ( OTCQB : GKIT), a nationally recognized player in the alternative fuel engine and vehicle market, today announces that the company's 8L V8 Gasoline, CNG, and LPG fuel-injected engine received new certification from the California Air Resources Board's "On-Road New Vehicle and Engine Certification Program."

Greenkraft's 8L V8 fuel-injected engine achieved a NOx emission value less than 0.02 g/bhp-hr, which meets the optional near-zero NOx level set by the California Air Resource Board, on three different fuels: LPG, CNG and gasoline. The Greenkraft 8L spark-ignited engine is the first to be certified at this near-zero NOx level on three different fuels. This engine is available as either a stand-alone product or can be installed in one of Greenkraft's 26,000 GVW or 33,000 GVW heavy duty trucks.

To be certified, a vehicle must demonstrate that its exhaust and evaporative emission controls systems are durable and comply with the emission standards for the vehicle's useful life. The California Air Resource Board reviews a production vehicle's durability and compliance with emissions requirements, on-board diagnostics, anti-tampering, fuel tank fill-pipe and openings, crankcase emissions, etc., as applicable and checks the demonstrated ability of each. Vehicles and engines are not legal for sale in California without successfully passing this compliance testing and receiving the certification.

The California Clean Air Act mandates the Air Resources Board to achieve the maximum degree of emission reductions possible from all on- and off-road mobile sources in a bid to attain the state's ambient air quality standards. Among the vehicles needing this certification are new passenger cars, light-duty trucks, medium-duty vehicles, heavy-duty engines, and vehicles including urban buses, on- and off-road motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles, and electric golf carts.

About Greenkraft, Inc.

Greenkraft, Inc., is a manufacturer of alternative fuel automotive products located in Santa Ana, California. Greenkraft, Inc., established in 2008, offers commercial forward cab trucks powered by the alternative fuels CNG and PLG in classes 4,5,6 and 7, along with alternative fuel systems on various vehicles. The company's mission is to produce environmentally friendly solutions for the automotive industry.

For more information, visit the company's website at www.GreenkraftInc.com

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.