Greenland Resources Announces Completion of $2,015,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Nov. 9, 2017) -

Greenland Resources Inc. ("Greenland Resources" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of non-brokered private placements for aggregate gross proceeds of $2.0 million. The proposed financings were announced on October 17, 2017, and consisted of three separate non-brokered private placement financings.

First Private Placement

The first non-brokered private placement consisted of the sale of 4,666,666 common shares at a price of $0.15 per common share for gross proceeds of $700,000. As part of the first private placement, the Company issued options (the "Bonus Options") to purchase up to 700,000 additional common shares of Greenland Resources at a price of $0.20 per common share for a period of five years.

Upon satisfaction of certain conditions precedent contained in the subscription agreement, the subscriber shall be obligated to purchase an additional 8,666,667 common shares of Greenland Resources at a price of $0.15 per common share for gross proceeds of $1,300,000 (the "Subsequent Transaction"). As part of the Subsequent Transaction, the Company will issue 1,300,000 additional Bonus Options to the subscriber, and the subscriber shall be granted the right to nominate one director to the board of directors of Greenland Resources for so long as the subscriber retains ownership of not less than 5% of the issued common shares of Greenland Resources.

Second Private Placement

The second private placement consisted of the sale of 8,666,666 subscription receipts (the "Subscription Receipts") of the Company at a price of $0.15 per Subscription Receipt for gross proceeds of $1,300,000.

Each Subscription Receipt will be automatically exercisable for one common share of the Corporation if upon satisfaction of certain financing conditions to be completed on or before February 28, 2018 (the "Financing Condition"). If the Financing Condition is not satisfied on or before February 28, 2018, the Subscription Receipts shall be redeemed by the Corporation at the subscription price for the Subscription Receipts and such funds shall be repaid immediately to the subscriber. The subscriber has the right to waive the Financing Condition at any time. Upon exercise of the Subscription Receipts for common shares and only at such time, the subscriber shall be granted 600,000 Bonus Options.

Third Private Placement

The third non-brokered private placement consisted of the sale of 100,000 common shares at a price of $0.15 per common share for gross proceeds of $15,000.

All securities issued pursuant to the private placements are subject to a statutory hold period in Canada expiring four months and one day from the closing date.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used to acquire new mineral resource projects and for working capital. Further details will be provided in subsequent press releases. There can be no assurance that the Company can acquire new mineral resource projects on terms which are economic or at all. Please see that cautionary statement below.

The subscribers for the two private placements will issue early warning press release and file early warning reports on Greenland Resources' profile at www.sedar.com.

About Greenland Resources Inc.

Greenland Resources is a Canadian public company regulated by the Ontario Securities Commission, focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of properties for the mining and processing of gold.

