GreenLight Staffing Group Launches GLS Hospitality, Teams with Industry Veteran Craig Feingold

HOLLYWOOD, FL--(Marketwired - October 26, 2017) - GreenLight Staffing Group, ranked on the Inc. 5000 list as #21 top human resources companies and #16 top Miami companies, has launched a hospitality staffing entity, GLS Hospitality. Catering industry veteran Craig Feingold has been tapped to oversee the new company as Executive Vice President and GLS will maintain offices in Hollywood, Florida and in New York.

GLS Hospitality provides staffing for events, restaurants and hotels including both front and back of house positions. Clients include Live Nation, Florida Atlantic University, Florida International University, the Professional Golfers Association, MTV, VH1, NBC, ABS, the NBA and the MLB.

Feingold joins GLS after 17 years in the hospitality industry in New York as well as working with some of South Florida's top chefs.

"GreenLight has grown significantly in the last three years, serving the technology, healthcare and financial industries. Hospitality, Florida's largest industry, is a natural focus for us and we are enthusiastic about the launch of GLS Hospitality and our expansion into New York," said Ron Green, president of GreenLight. "Craig is respected as an effective and knowledgeable hospitality professional and we are thrilled that he's joined us."

"I am pleased to join GLS. The company's systems and experienced team combined with my tenure and contacts in the hospitality world, are bringing our clients efficient and quality staffing," said Feingold.

"I look forward to working with further expanding our South Florida hospitality client base, as well as serving our clients in New York," said Jonathan Sherry, vice president of sales for GreenLight and GLS.

About GreenLight Staffing Group

GreenLight Staffing Group is an elite recruiting firm that specializes in the Information Technology and the financial services industry throughout the United States, Canada and globally. With more than 30 years of combined experience, GreenLight recruits with a number of vertical markets providing client companies and candidates with personalized service, confidentiality, and high ethical standards.

About GLS Hospitality

GLS Hospitality has become a leading provider of hospitality staff. With a consistent delivery of high quality services and talent GLS is a top choice provider for a wide range of clients.

