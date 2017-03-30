GreenPower Announces results of Annual General and Special Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - March 30, 2017) - GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (TSX VENTURE: GPV) ( OTCQB : GPVRF) (the "Company"), announces the results of the Annual General and Special Meeting that was held today.

The shareholders elected all of the management's director nominees being Mark Achtemichuk, Fraser Atkinson, Malcolm Clay, Phillip Oldridge and David Richardson.

The shareholders also approved the changes to the stock option plan and appointed Crowe MacKay LLP as the Company's auditors for the ensuing fiscal year.

About GreenPower Motor Company Inc.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. develops electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. GreenPower offers a range of electric powered buses deploying electric drive and battery technologies with a lightweight chassis and low floor or high floor body. GreenPower's bus is based on a flexible clean sheet design and utilizes a custom battery management system and a proprietary Flex Power system for the drive motors. GreenPower integrates global suppliers for key components such as Siemens for the two drive motors, Knorr for the brakes, ZF for the axles and Parker for the dash and control systems. This OEM platform allows GreenPower to meet the specifications of various operators while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements. For further information go to www.greenpowerbus.com

