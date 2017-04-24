GreenPower Engages Liolios to Lead Expanded Investor Relations Program

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - April 24, 2017) - GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (TSX VENTURE: GPV) ( OTCQB : GPVRF) ("GreenPower" or the "Company") a developer of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets, has retained Liolios Group, Inc. ("Liolios" or the "Consultant") to provide certain investor relations and consulting services to the Company (the "Services"). The Company has received the conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange of the engagement but final approval is subject to the review and approval of the personal information form for Scott Liolios.

Liolios is a U.S.-based strategic financial communications firm focused on public companies across a broad range of industry classifications. The firm provides high-level capital markets consulting, corporate communications, investor outreach and is also extensively experienced in helping Canadian companies access and navigate the U.S. capital markets.

"We believe our shareholders will benefit from an experienced team of financial communication professionals to help us navigate the capital markets and generate greater awareness of GreenPower in the investment community," stated Fraser Atkinson, Chairman of GreenPower. "Liolios brings a proven record of helping emerging growth companies like ours enhance shareholder value by delivering the right message to the right audience and establishing high-quality, long-term relationships with influential members of the financial community."

Liolios will work closely with GreenPower to develop and deploy a comprehensive capital markets strategy and campaign. Activities will include delivering effective messaging and corporate positioning, strategic advisory, and introductions to analysts, institutional investors and other key influencers. Liolios will also assist in scheduling road shows and financial conferences for GreenPower's management over the next few months.

Terms of the Engagement

In consideration for the Services provided by the Consultant, the Company has agreed to pay US $7,000 per month for an initial term of twelve months with a review after six months and grant 50,000 stock options (the "Options") on or before May 31, 2017 and 50,000 Options in three months, each with an exercise price equal to the market price at the time of grant. The Options will vest over a twelve month period with 25% vesting every three months after the date of the respective date of grant and will be exerciseable for a period of three years.

About Liolios Group

Liolios is a comprehensive financial communications firm specializing in publicly traded companies. The firm aims to deliver superior performance in corporate messaging and positioning, capital markets advisory, investor awareness and capital formation. Founded in 1999, Liolios' executives have extensive experience in finance and investments and represent public and private companies in a wide range of industries, including technology, digital media, consumer/internet retail, healthcare/life sciences, natural resources, financial services and business services. For more information about Liolios, visit www.liolios.com.

About GreenPower Motor Company Inc.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. develops electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. GreenPower offers a range of electric powered buses deploying electric drive and battery technologies with a lightweight chassis and low floor or high floor body. GreenPower's bus is based on a flexible clean sheet design and utilizes a custom battery management system and a proprietary Flex Power system for the drive motors. GreenPower sources and integrates key vehicle components from global suppliers, such as Siemens for the two drive motors, Knorr for the brakes, ZF for the axles and Parker for the dash and control systems. This OEM platform allows GreenPower to meet the specifications of various operators while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements. For further information go to www.greenpowerbus.com.

