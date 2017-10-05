GreenPower to Attend APTA Expo and Exhibit Innovative Thirty-Foot All-Electric Bus

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - October 05, 2017) - GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (TSX VENTURE: GPV) ( OTCQX : GPVRF) ("GreenPower") will be attending the triennial American Public Transportation Association (APTA) Expo in Atlanta, Georgia from October 9th to 11th, 2017. The company will be exhibiting its EV250 thirty-foot all-electric low floor transit bus.

Available in either a one- or two-door model, GreenPower's EV250 is the only standard width (102"), thirty-foot all-electric low floor transit bus on the market today. An operational "must" for most transit properties, standard width buses allow for the installation of a front door wheel chair ramp as well as seating for up to 28 passengers plus standees. Additionally, a standard battery configuration of 210 kWh allows operators to operate the vehicle for most routes on only a single charge. GreenPower can also increase battery capacity for longer range requirements.

GreenPower will be at booth 8265 in the Exposition hall. For private showings contact Colby@greenpowerbus.com

About APTA Expo

Held every three years in conjunction with the American Public Transportation Association's (APTA) Annual Meeting, EXPO is public transit's premier showcase of technology, products and services. APTA EXPO is the only event where innovation and technology converge to accelerate every mode of public transportation and every aspect of your organization. EXPO 2017 offers attendees the chance to: surround yourself with 800+ global exhibitors showcasing the latest industry innovations and services; recharge with 12,000+ industry peers and exchange and discover real, inventive solutions; amp up the performance of every member of your team with free education in the Learning Zones; maximize your time -- everything you need to see, test, touch and explore is under one roof; and join industry leaders accelerating the future of the public transportation industry.

About GreenPower Motor Company Inc.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. develops electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. GreenPower offers a range of electric powered buses deploying electric drive and battery technologies with a lightweight chassis and low floor or high floor body. GreenPower's bus is based on a flexible clean sheet design and utilizes a custom battery management system and a proprietary Flex Power system for the drive motors. GreenPower integrates global suppliers for key components such as Siemens for the two drive motors, Knorr for the brakes, ZF for the axles and Parker for the dash and control systems. This OEM platform allows GreenPower to meet the specifications of various operators while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements. For further information go to www.greenpowerbus.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements relating to, among other things, GreenPower's business and operations and the environment in which it operates, which are based on GreenPower's operations, estimates, forecasts and projections. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events, and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may", "should", "will", "could", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe" or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict or are beyond GreenPower's control, such as the regulations and requirements in different jurisdictions. A number of important factors including those set forth in other public filings (filed under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com) could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Consequently, readers should not place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. In addition, these forward-looking statements relate to the date on which they are made. GreenPower disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. © 2017 GreenPower Motor Company Inc. All rights reserved.